Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Rating for Entergy: Here's What You Need To Know

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Entergy ETR and lower its price target from $136.00 to $114.00.

Shares of Entergy are trading up 1.51% over the last 24 hours, at $104.01 per share.

A move to $114.00 would account for a 9.6% increase from the current share price.

About Entergy

Entergy is a holding company with five regulated integrated utilities that generate and distribute electricity to about 3 million customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It is one of the largest power producers in the country with approximately 23 gigawatts of regulated utility-owned power generation capacity. Entergy was the second- largest nuclear owner in the U.S. before it began retiring and selling its merchant plants in 2014. Entergy plans to retire its last non-rate-regulated nuclear plant in May.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.