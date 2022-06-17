BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform Rating for United States Steel: Here's What You Need To Know

BMO Capital has decided to maintain its Market Perform rating of United States Steel X and lower its price target from $30.00 to $23.00.

Shares of United States Steel are trading up 1.76% over the last 24 hours, at $19.93 per share.

A move to $23.00 would account for a 15.43% increase from the current share price.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp operates primarily in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It primarily serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance, and electrical markets.

