What To Know About Stephens & Co.'s Upgrade of Banner

Stephens & Co. upgraded its rating of Banner BANR to Overweight with a price target of $67.00, changing its price target from $66.00 to $67.00.

Shares of Banner are trading up 3.1% over the last 24 hours, at $54.22 per share.

A move to $67.00 would account for a 23.57% increase from the current share price.

About Banner

Banner Corp is a bank holding company. It wholly owns one subsidiary bank, Banner Bank. The Bank's primary business is that of traditional banking institutions, accepting deposits and originating loans in locations surrounding its offices in Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho. Banner Bank also actively participates in the secondary mortgage market. A significant portion of the banks' portfolio is in residential construction and land loans to professional home builders and developers. Most of its revenue is net interest income.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.