Keybanc Maintains Overweight Rating for KLA: Here's What You Need To Know

Keybanc has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of KLA KLAC and lower its price target from $440.00 to $375.00.

Shares of KLA are trading down 0.13% over the last 24 hours, at $310.00 per share.

A move to $375.00 would account for a 20.97% increase from the current share price.

About KLA

KLA designs and manufactures yield-management and process-monitoring diagnostic and control systems for the semiconductor industry. The systems are used to analyze the manufacturing process at various steps in a semiconductor's development. The firm's laser-scanning products are used for wafer qualification, process monitoring, and equipment monitoring. KLA also provides inspection tools and systems for optical metrology and e-beam metrology.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.