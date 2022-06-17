Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Rating for Equity Bancshares: Here's What You Need To Know

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Equity Bancshares EQBK and lower its price target from $38.00 to $35.00.

Shares of Equity Bancshares are trading up 1.65% over the last 24 hours, at $30.79 per share.

A move to $35.00 would account for a 13.67% increase from the current share price.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. It is engaged in providing a full range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The majority of its loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, followed by Commercial and industrial loans. The bank generates a majority of its revenue from interest income.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.