What To Know About JP Morgan's Upgrade of ZIM Integrated Shipping

JP Morgan upgraded its rating of ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM to Neutral with a price target of $53.30, changing its price target from $43.60 to $53.30.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping are trading up 2.17% over the last 24 hours, at $49.86 per share.

A move to $53.30 would account for a 6.9% increase from the current share price.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Pacific.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.