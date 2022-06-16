Truist Securities Maintains Buy Rating for AZEK Co: Here's What You Need To Know

Truist Securities has decided to maintain its Buy rating of AZEK Co AZEK and lower its price target from $34.00 to $30.00.

Shares of AZEK Co are trading down 13.06% over the last 24 hours, at $15.95 per share.

A move to $30.00 would account for a 88.15% increase from the current share price.

About AZEK Co

The AZEK Co Inc is a designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable products focused on the fast-growing Outdoor Living market. Its portfolio of products includes decks, rail, trim, wood and wood-look siding, porches, pavers, outdoor furniture, outdoor cabinetry, and outdoor lighting. The company operates in two segments namely Residential and Commercial. It generates maximum revenue from the Residential segment. The company's brand includes TimberTech; AZEK; Versatex and Ultralox.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.