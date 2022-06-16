Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral Rating for High Tide: Here's What You Need To Know

Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of High Tide HITI and lower its price target from $7.00 to $4.45.

Shares of High Tide are trading down 1.7% over the last 24 hours, at $2.02 per share.

A move to $4.45 would account for a 120.82% increase from the current share price.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc is a downstream focused retailer of cannabis products, distributor, and seller of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is a vertically-integrated company in the Canadian cannabis market with portfolio subsidiaries including RGR Canada Inc., Famous Brandz Inc., Kush West Distribution Inc., Smoker's Corner Ltd., Grasscity.com, Canna Cabana Inc. and KushBar Inc. The firm has established two main segments, being retail and wholesale. It generates substantial revenue from retail stores e-commerce platforms. Geographically it serves Canada, the USA and other international markets and earns key revenue from domestic sales.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.