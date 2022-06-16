DA Davidson Maintains Buy Rating for iMedia Brands: Here's What You Need To Know

DA Davidson has decided to maintain its Buy rating of iMedia Brands IMBI and lower its price target from $22.00 to $11.00.

Shares of iMedia Brands are trading down 3.52% over the last 24 hours, at $1.37 per share.

A move to $11.00 would account for a 702.92% increase from the current share price.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands Inc is a global interactive media company that manages a portfolio of shopping television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America, for English and Spanish speaking audiences. It's brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, iMedia Web Services, Bulldog Shopping Network, and LaVenta Shopping Network. It operates in three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brand and Media Commerce Services. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the US.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.