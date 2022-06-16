B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Rating for Century Communities: Here's What You Need To Know

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Century Communities CCS and lower its price target from $84.00 to $57.00.

Shares of Century Communities are trading down 8.79% over the last 24 hours, at $41.17 per share.

A move to $57.00 would account for a 38.45% increase from the current share price.

About Century Communities

Century Communities Inc is a construction company that focuses on the residential market. It has five homebuilding segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Century Complete. Its sixth reportable segment is financial services operations, which provides mortgage, title, and insurance services to homebuyers. It has acquired land for homebuilding operations with the primary intent to develop and construct single-family detached or attached homes for sale on the acquired land. The company sells homes through its own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It also advertises directly to potential homebuyers through the Internet, newspapers, and trade publications. The company generates the most revenue from the Mountain segment.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.