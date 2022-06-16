Jefferies Maintains Buy Rating for Outbrain: Here's What You Need To Know

Jefferies has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Outbrain OB and lower its price target from $9.00 to $8.00.

Shares of Outbrain are trading down 14.48% over the last 24 hours, at $4.75 per share.

A move to $8.00 would account for a 68.24% increase from the current share price.

About Outbrain

Outbrain Inc is a platform powering the open web that matches audiences with personalized content and ads, driving quality engagement. Its platform delivers ads to end-users that appear as links to articles, products, and videos on media partners' sites. It derives revenue primarily from advertisers through user engagement with the ads that it places on media partners' web pages and mobile applications. The company generates the vast majority of its revenues from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa followed by the USA and others.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.