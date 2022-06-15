RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Rating for Olin: Here's What You Need To Know

RBC Capital has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Olin OLN and lower its price target from $83.00 to $76.00.

Shares of Olin are trading down 9.08% over the last 24 hours, at $52.02 per share.

A move to $76.00 would account for a 46.11% increase from the current share price.

About Olin

Olin Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The Chlor alkali products and Vinyls segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells chlorine and caustic soda, which are used in a variety of industries including cosmetics, textiles, crop protection, and fire protection products. The epoxy segment sells epoxy resins used in paints and coatings. The Winchester segment sells sporting ammunition and ammunition accessories under the Winchester brand. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.