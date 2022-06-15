Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for WEC Energy Gr: Here's What You Need To Know

Barclays has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of WEC Energy Gr WEC and raise its price target from $107.00 to $108.00.

Shares of WEC Energy Gr are trading down 1.2% over the last 24 hours, at $90.95 per share.

A move to $108.00 would account for a 18.75% increase from the current share price.

About WEC Energy Gr

WEC Energy Group's electric and gas utility businesses serve electric and gas customers in its Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin service territories. The company also owns a 60% stake in American Transmission Co. WEC's asset mix is approximately 47% electric generation and distribution, 36% gas distribution, 12% electric transmission, and 5% unregulated renewable generation.

