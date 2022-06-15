Needham Maintains Buy Rating for Pacira BioSciences: Here's What You Need To Know

Needham has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Pacira BioSciences PCRX and lower its price target from $84.00 to $76.00.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences are trading up 3.85% over the last 24 hours, at $53.47 per share.

A move to $76.00 would account for a 42.14% increase from the current share price.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Inc is a provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for health care practitioners and their patients. The company has launched EXPAREL which utilizes DepoFoam, a product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure, and releases them over a desired period of time.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

