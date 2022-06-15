Truist Securities Maintains Hold Rating for Renasant: Here's What You Need To Know

Truist Securities has decided to maintain its Hold rating of Renasant RNST and lower its price target from $33.00 to $31.00.

Shares of Renasant are trading up 0.0% over the last 24 hours, at $28.75 per share.

A move to $31.00 would account for a 7.82% increase from the current share price.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp operates as a holding company for Renasant Bank, a Mississippi banking corporation, and its subsidiary, Renasant Insurance, Inc. It has three reportable segments: community banks, insurance, and wealth management. With its community banks segment, the company provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses. Its insurance segment is an insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance through third-party carriers. The wealth management segment provides a range of services including money management and retirement planning. The majority of the company's revenue is driven by lending activities in its community banks segment. Renasant Corporation primarily operates in the southern United States.

