What To Know About B. Riley Securities's Downgrade of Peoples Bancorp

B. Riley Securities downgraded its rating of Peoples Bancorp PEBO to Neutral with a price target of $30.00, changing its price target from $36.00 to $30.00.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp are trading down 0.74% over the last 24 hours, at $26.77 per share.

A move to $30.00 would account for a 12.07% increase from the current share price.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) is a financial holding company. As a community bank, it offers a complete line of banking, insurance, investment and trust solutions through its financial subsidiaries. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, real estate mortgage loans, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, brokerage services. The firm also offers telephone and internet-based banking through both personal computers and mobile devices.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.