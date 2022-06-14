Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Rating for Phreesia: Here's What You Need To Know

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Phreesia PHR and lower its price target from $42.00 to $32.00.

Shares of Phreesia are trading down 1.07% over the last 24 hours, at $17.50 per share.

A move to $32.00 would account for a 82.86% increase from the current share price.

About Phreesia

Phreesia Inc is a provider of comprehensive software solutions that improves the operational and financial performance of healthcare organizations by activating patients in their care to optimize patient health outcomes. Through its SaaS-based technology platform, it offers healthcare services clients' a robust suite of integrated solutions that manage patient access, registration, payments and clinical support. The Phreesia Platform encompasses a comprehensive range of technologies and services, including, but not limited to, initial patient contact, registration, appointment scheduling, payments and post-appointment patient surveys.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.