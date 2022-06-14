JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Rating for Nucor: Here's What You Need To Know

JP Morgan has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Nucor NUE and lower its price target from $146.00 to $125.00.

Shares of Nucor are trading up 2.2% over the last 24 hours, at $114.73 per share.

A move to $125.00 would account for a 8.95% increase from the current share price.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp manufactures steel and steel products. The company also produces direct reduced iron for use in its steel mills. The operations include international trading and sales companies that buy and sell steel and steel products manufactured by the company and others. The operating business segments are: steel mills, steel products and raw materials, the steel mills segment derives maximum revenue.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

