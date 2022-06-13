Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Rating for Coterra Energy: Here's What You Need To Know

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Coterra Energy CTRA and raise its price target from $30.00 to $35.00.

Shares of Coterra Energy are trading down 4.37% over the last 24 hours, at $32.81 per share.

A move to $35.00 would account for a 6.67% increase from the current share price.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra is an independent exploration and production company with operations in Appalachia and the Permian Basin. It was formed after the 2021 merger with Cabot and Cimarex. At year-end 2021, Coterra's proved reserves were 2.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with net production that year of approximately 431 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (of which 70% was natural gas).

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.