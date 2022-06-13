SVB Leerink Maintains Market Perform Rating for Blueprint Medicines: Here's What You Need To Know

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain its Market Perform rating of Blueprint Medicines BPMC and lower its price target from $82.00 to $60.00.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines are trading down 8.32% over the last 24 hours, at $44.07 per share.

A move to $60.00 would account for a 36.15% increase from the current share price.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on improving the lives of patients with diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. The company has developed a small molecule drug pipeline in cancer and a rare genetic disease. Its drug candidates BLU-285, which targets KIT Exon 17 mutants and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinase mutants that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders. Its other drug candidate is BLU 554 FOR Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma, and BLU-667 for Ret Mutations, Fusions, and Predicted Resistant Mutants.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.