Benchmark Maintains Buy Rating for Cross Country Healthcare: Here's What You Need To Know

Benchmark has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Cross Country Healthcare CCRN and lower its price target from $42.00 to $37.00.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare are trading down 6.22% over the last 24 hours, at $17.33 per share.

A move to $37.00 would account for a 113.5% increase from the current share price.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Inc is a provider of staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions to healthcare clients such as private and public hospitals, government facilities, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, and physician practice groups, among others. The company operates in three business segments: nurse and allied staffing, physician staffing, and search. The nurse and allied staffing segment, which generates a vast majority of revenue, offers temporary and permanent placements of travel and local nurses and allied professionals, and other outsourcing services. The other services offered by the company include physician staffing, search for healthcare executives, and recruitment process outsourcing. The company earns majority of its revenue from the United States.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

