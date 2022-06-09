Craig-Hallum Maintains Buy Rating for Five Below: Here's What You Need To Know

Craig-Hallum has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Five Below FIVE and lower its price target from $230.00 to $190.00.

Shares of Five Below are trading down 3.59% over the last 24 hours, at $130.51 per share.

A move to $190.00 would account for a 45.58% increase from the current share price.

About Five Below

Five Below is a value-oriented retailer that operated 1,190 stores in the United States as of the end of fiscal 2021. Catering to teen and preteen consumers, stores feature a wide variety of merchandise, the vast majority of which is priced below $6. The assortment focuses on discretionary items in several categories, particularly leisure (such as sporting goods, toys, and electronics; 48% of fiscal 2021 sales), fashion and home (for example, beauty products and accessories, home goods, and storage solutions; 30% of fiscal 2021 sales), and party and snack (including seasonal goods, candy, and beverages; 22% of fiscal 2021 sales). The chain had stores in 40 states as of the end of fiscal 2021.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.