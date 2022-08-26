Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2022

Upgrades

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Vtex VTEX from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Vtex had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.94 and a 52-week-low of $2.66. Vtex closed at $3.87 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for FactSet Research Systems Inc FDS was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, FactSet Research Systems had an EPS of $3.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $486.49 and a 52-week-low of $345.92. At the end of the last trading period, FactSet Research Systems closed at $452.38.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for First Solar Inc FSLR was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, First Solar showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of First Solar shows a 52-week-high of $121.91 and a 52-week-low of $59.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $121.69.

According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for Hibbett Inc HIBB was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Hibbett showed an EPS of $1.86, compared to $2.86 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.98 and a 52-week-low of $39.58. Hibbett closed at $60.74 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SID from Neutral to Underperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.96 and a 52-week-low of $2.42. At the end of the last trading period, Companhia Siderurgica closed at $3.18.

For Arco Platform Ltd ARCE, Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Arco Platform showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Arco Platform shows a 52-week-high of $22.74 and a 52-week-low of $13.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.60.

Benchmark downgraded the previous rating for NeoGenomics Inc NEO from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, NeoGenomics had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of NeoGenomics shows a 52-week-high of $35.34 and a 52-week-low of $6.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.59.

Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM from Buy to Hold. Zoom Video Comms earned $1.05 in the second quarter, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $184.91 and a 52-week-low of $79.03. Zoom Video Comms closed at $85.72 at the end of the last trading period.

For Ternium SA TX, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Ternium showed an EPS of $4.07, compared to $5.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.36 and a 52-week-low of $29.83. At the end of the last trading period, Ternium closed at $34.08.

For IRIDEX Corp IRIX, Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Iridex earned $0.14 in the second quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.48 and a 52-week-low of $2.45. At the end of the last trading period, Iridex closed at $2.85.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Centene Corp CNC from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Centene had an EPS of $1.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.53 and a 52-week-low of $74.47. At the end of the last trading period, Centene closed at $95.73.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for GDS Holdings Ltd GDS from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the second quarter, GDS Holdings had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.42 and a 52-week-low of $19.83. GDS Holdings closed at $29.00 at the end of the last trading period.

For InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $71.71 and a 52-week-low of $51.27. InterContinental Hotels closed at $59.96 at the end of the last trading period.

Benchmark downgraded the previous rating for iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd ICLK from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, iClick Interactive Asia showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of iClick Interactive Asia shows a 52-week-high of $4.83 and a 52-week-low of $0.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.47.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion Corp AIMC. The price target seems to have been set at $58.00 for Altra Industrial Motion. In the second quarter, Altra Industrial Motion showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Altra Industrial Motion shows a 52-week-high of $53.91 and a 52-week-low of $32.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.61.

Argus Research initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co AJG with a Buy rating. The price target for Arthur J. Gallagher is set to $215.00. Arthur J. Gallagher earned $1.70 in the second quarter, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $191.97 and a 52-week-low of $147.32. At the end of the last trading period, Arthur J. Gallagher closed at $191.08.

With a Neutral rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Patrick Industries Inc PATK. The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for Patrick Industries. In the second quarter, Patrick Industries showed an EPS of $4.79, compared to $2.52 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Patrick Industries shows a 52-week-high of $83.19 and a 52-week-low of $49.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.64.

For Byline Bancorp Inc BY, Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. In the second quarter, Byline Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Byline Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $29.15 and a 52-week-low of $22.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.78.

With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Forge Global Holdings Inc FRGE. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Forge Global Holdings. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.21. At the end of the last trading period, Forge Global Holdings closed at $3.33.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Verona Pharma PLC VRNA. The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for Verona Pharma. Verona Pharma earned $0.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Verona Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $14.69 and a 52-week-low of $3.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.59.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on The Middleby Corp MIDD. The price target seems to have been set at $190.00 for The Middleby. The Middleby earned $2.23 in the second quarter, compared to $2.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of The Middleby shows a 52-week-high of $201.34 and a 52-week-low of $120.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $152.76.

