Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 3, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 3, 2022 10:08 AM | 13 min read

 

Upgrades

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the previous rating for Regions Financial Corp RF from Underperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Regions Financial had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The current stock performance of Regions Financial shows a 52-week-high of $25.57 and a 52-week-low of $18.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.89.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Voya Financial Inc VOYA from Neutral to Buy. Voya Financial earned $1.47 in the first quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.97 and a 52-week-low of $58.97. At the end of the last trading period, Voya Financial closed at $67.82.
  • According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Ciena Corp CIEN was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Ciena had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.28 and a 52-week-low of $46.60. At the end of the last trading period, Ciena closed at $50.68.
  • For Cornerstone Building Brands Inc CNR, CIBC upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperformer. Cornerstone Building earned $0.66 in the first quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.61 and a 52-week-low of $13.51. At the end of the last trading period, Cornerstone Building closed at $24.53.
  • For Ecolab Inc ECL, Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. Ecolab earned $0.82 in the first quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ecolab shows a 52-week-high of $238.93 and a 52-week-low of $154.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $173.13.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Portland General Electric Co POR from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Portland Gen Electric showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $1.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.03 and a 52-week-low of $45.40. Portland Gen Electric closed at $49.35 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Martin Marietta Materials Inc MLM was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Martin Marietta Materials earned $0.39 in the first quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $446.46 and a 52-week-low of $316.73. At the end of the last trading period, Martin Marietta Materials closed at $347.33.

Downgrades

  • For Huntington Bancshares Inc HBAN, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Underperform. In the first quarter, Huntington Bancshares showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.79 and a 52-week-low of $12.55. At the end of the last trading period, Huntington Bancshares closed at $13.80.
  • For Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc MMC, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Marsh & McLennan showed an EPS of $2.30, compared to $1.99 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $183.14 and a 52-week-low of $133.86. At the end of the last trading period, Marsh & McLennan closed at $160.09.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Aon PLC AON was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the first quarter, Aon had an EPS of $4.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.28. The current stock performance of Aon shows a 52-week-high of $341.98 and a 52-week-low of $223.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $278.63.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for JOANN Inc JOAN was changed from Buy to Neutral. JOANN earned $0.22 in the first quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of JOANN shows a 52-week-high of $17.50 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.90.
  • For Westlake Corp WLK, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Westlake showed an EPS of $5.83, compared to $1.87 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Westlake shows a 52-week-high of $141.19 and a 52-week-low of $78.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $133.38.
  • According to Barclays, the prior rating for Moody's Corporation MCO was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Moody's earned $2.89 in the first quarter, compared to $4.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $407.94 and a 52-week-low of $269.47. At the end of the last trading period, Moody's closed at $293.57.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for The Travelers Companies Inc TRV from Neutral to Sell. In the first quarter, Travelers Companies showed an EPS of $4.22, compared to $2.73 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Travelers Companies shows a 52-week-high of $187.98 and a 52-week-low of $144.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $178.06.
  • CIBC downgraded the previous rating for The Lion Electric Co LEV from Outperformer to Neutral. For the first quarter, Lion Electric had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.45 and a 52-week-low of $4.73. At the end of the last trading period, Lion Electric closed at $5.63.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Micron Technology Inc MU from Neutral to Underweight. For the second quarter, Micron Technology had an EPS of $2.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The current stock performance of Micron Technology shows a 52-week-high of $98.45 and a 52-week-low of $65.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.37.
  • For Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc AGLE, Needham downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Aeglea BioTherapeutics showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Aeglea BioTherapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $8.50 and a 52-week-low of $0.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.73.

Initiations

  • With a Neutral rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp ADPT. The price target seems to have been set at $7.50 for Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies earned $0.44 in the first quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Adaptive Biotechnologies shows a 52-week-high of $43.40 and a 52-week-low of $6.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.99.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Starry Group Holdings Inc STRY with a Perform rating. The price target for Starry Group Holdings is set to $10.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.35 and a 52-week-low of $6.14. Starry Group Holdings closed at $10.26 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aravive Inc ARAV with a Buy rating. The price target for Aravive is set to $15.00. For the first quarter, Aravive had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.94 and a 52-week-low of $1.02. Aravive closed at $1.22 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Valmont Industries Inc VMI with a Buy rating. The price target for Valmont Industries is set to $297.00. In the first quarter, Valmont Industries showed an EPS of $3.07, compared to $2.57 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Valmont Industries shows a 52-week-high of $277.00 and a 52-week-low of $203.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $259.29.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Lindsay Corp LNN with a Neutral rating. The price target for Lindsay is set to $135.00. For the second quarter, Lindsay had an EPS of $1.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. The current stock performance of Lindsay shows a 52-week-high of $179.26 and a 52-week-low of $118.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $135.03.
  • With an Outperform rating, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xos Inc XOS. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Xos. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.92. At the end of the last trading period, Xos closed at $3.13.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Invitae Corp NVTA with an Underweight rating. The price target for Invitae is set to $2.50. For the first quarter, Invitae had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.51 and a 52-week-low of $3.30. At the end of the last trading period, Invitae closed at $3.56.
  • With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ObsEva SA OBSV. The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for ObsEva. ObsEva earned $0.14 in the first quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ObsEva shows a 52-week-high of $3.58 and a 52-week-low of $1.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.96.
  • With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc CCCS. The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for CCC Intelligent Solutions. The current stock performance of CCC Intelligent Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $13.46 and a 52-week-low of $7.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.47.
  • With a Neutral rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Otonomo Technologies Ltd OTMO. The price target seems to have been set at $1.50 for Otonomo Technologies. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.48 and a 52-week-low of $1.10. At the end of the last trading period, Otonomo Technologies closed at $1.32.
  • Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Cleanspark Inc CLSK with a Buy rating. The price target for Cleanspark is set to $12.00. Cleanspark earned $0.00 in the second quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cleanspark shows a 52-week-high of $23.60 and a 52-week-low of $4.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.85.
  • With a Buy rating, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA. The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Marathon Digital Holdings. For the first quarter, Marathon Digital Holdings had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.45 and a 52-week-low of $8.53. Marathon Digital Holdings closed at $9.34 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Eqonex Ltd EQOS with a Neutral rating. The price target for Eqonex is set to $1.25. The current stock performance of Eqonex shows a 52-week-high of $9.67 and a 52-week-low of $1.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.11.
  • Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Core Scientific Inc CORZ with a Buy rating. The price target for Core Scientific is set to $8.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.49 and a 52-week-low of $2.94. At the end of the last trading period, Core Scientific closed at $3.04.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Loyalty Ventures Inc LYLT with a Buy rating. The price target for Loyalty Ventures is set to $16.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.44. Loyalty Ventures closed at $11.14 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics Inc FATE with a Neutral rating. The price target for Fate Therapeutics is set to $28.00. For the first quarter, Fate Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The current stock performance of Fate Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $97.43 and a 52-week-low of $20.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.36.
  • With a Neutral rating, Baird initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics Inc ALLO. The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Allogene Therapeutics. For the first quarter, Allogene Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of Allogene Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $27.86 and a 52-week-low of $6.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.87.
  • With a Perform rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Starry Group Holdings Inc STRY. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Starry Group Holdings. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.35 and a 52-week-low of $6.14. At the end of the last trading period, Starry Group Holdings closed at $10.26.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Guardant Health Inc GH. The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for Guardant Health. In the first quarter, Guardant Health showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Guardant Health shows a 52-week-high of $133.82 and a 52-week-low of $27.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.44.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NeoGenomics Inc NEO with an Overweight rating. The price target for NeoGenomics is set to $13.00. For the first quarter, NeoGenomics had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of NeoGenomics shows a 52-week-high of $54.74 and a 52-week-low of $7.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.67.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Exact Sciences Corp EXAS with a Neutral rating. The price target for Exact Sciences is set to $50.00. Exact Sciences earned $1.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.99 and a 52-week-low of $46.15. At the end of the last trading period, Exact Sciences closed at $51.22.
  • With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Snowflake Inc SNOW. The price target seems to have been set at $184.00 for Snowflake. In the first quarter, Snowflake showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $405.00 and a 52-week-low of $112.10. Snowflake closed at $138.24 at the end of the last trading period.

Posted In: BZI-RatingsUpgradesDowngradesInitiationIntraday UpdateAnalyst Ratings