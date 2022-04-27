Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 27, 2022

by

Upgrades BTIG upgraded the previous rating for Acutus Medical Inc AFIB from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Acutus Medical showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Acutus Medical shows a 52-week-high of $18.00 and a 52-week-low of $0.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.80.

For Franklin Electric Co Inc FELE , Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Franklin Electric earned $0.64 in the first quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.95 and a 52-week-low of $68.27. Franklin Electric closed at $68.28 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Robert Half International Inc RHI from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Robert Half International had an EPS of $1.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.77 and a 52-week-low of $83.46. At the end of the last trading period, Robert Half International closed at $109.36.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Avery Dennison Corp AVY was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Avery Dennison earned $2.40 in the first quarter, compared to $2.40 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $229.24 and a 52-week-low of $156.51. Avery Dennison closed at $174.22 at the end of the last trading period.

For Halliburton Co HAL , HSBC upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Halliburton had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current stock performance of Halliburton shows a 52-week-high of $42.60 and a 52-week-low of $17.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.12.

HSBC upgraded the previous rating for Schlumberger Ltd SLB from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Schlumberger had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.27 and a 52-week-low of $25.65. At the end of the last trading period, Schlumberger closed at $39.54.

For Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM , Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Brookfield Asset Mgmt showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.47 and a 52-week-low of $44.66. Brookfield Asset Mgmt closed at $49.74 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Ecolab Inc ECL from Neutral to Overweight. Ecolab earned $0.82 in the first quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $238.93 and a 52-week-low of $154.85. At the end of the last trading period, Ecolab closed at $168.47. See all analyst ratings upgrades. Downgrades For JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU , JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Underweight. JetBlue Airways earned $0.80 in the first quarter, compared to $1.48 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.89 and a 52-week-low of $11.37. JetBlue Airways closed at $11.57 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Carter's Inc CRI from Buy to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Carter's showed an EPS of $2.31, compared to $2.46 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Carter's shows a 52-week-high of $116.92 and a 52-week-low of $84.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $86.58.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for SkyWest Inc SKYW was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, SkyWest had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.50 and a 52-week-low of $22.78. At the end of the last trading period, SkyWest closed at $29.69.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK from Overweight to Neutral. Bank of New York Mellon earned $0.86 in the first quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.63 and a 52-week-low of $43.14. Bank of New York Mellon closed at $43.26 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Capital One Financial Corp COF was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Capital One Financial showed an EPS of $5.62, compared to $7.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Capital One Financial shows a 52-week-high of $177.95 and a 52-week-low of $122.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $132.23.

For PotlatchDeltic Corp PCH , RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. For the first quarter, PotlatchDeltic had an EPS of $2.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.94. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.67 and a 52-week-low of $48.82. At the end of the last trading period, PotlatchDeltic closed at $53.75. See all analyst ratings downgrades. Initiations With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Warner Bros.Discovery Inc WBD . The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Warner Bros.Discovery. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.50 and a 52-week-low of $19.63. At the end of the last trading period, Warner Bros.Discovery closed at $19.83.

With a Buy rating, Small Cap Consumer Research initiated coverage on Express, Inc. EXPR . The price target seems to have been set at $5.50 for Express. In the fourth quarter, Express showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Express shows a 52-week-high of $8.67 and a 52-week-low of $2.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.21.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc LBPH with a Buy rating. The price target for Longboard Pharmaceuticals is set to $25.00. For the first quarter, Longboard Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The current stock performance of Longboard Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $18.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.80.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on AECOM ACM with an Outperform rating. The price target for AECOM is set to $91.00. In the first quarter, AECOM showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $79.97 and a 52-week-low of $58.36. AECOM closed at $71.17 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group Inc J . The price target seems to have been set at $173.00 for Jacobs Engineering Group. Jacobs Engineering Group earned $1.56 in the first quarter, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Jacobs Engineering Group shows a 52-week-high of $150.32 and a 52-week-low of $114.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $137.83.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Organon & Co OGN with a Buy rating. The price target for Organon is set to $40.00. The current stock performance of Organon shows a 52-week-high of $39.48 and a 52-week-low of $27.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.66.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma PLC RPRX . The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for Royalty Pharma. For the fourth quarter, Royalty Pharma had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The current stock performance of Royalty Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $47.10 and a 52-week-low of $34.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.83.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on WalkMe Ltd WKME with a Buy rating. The price target for WalkMe is set to $23.00. The current stock performance of WalkMe shows a 52-week-high of $34.42 and a 52-week-low of $11.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.92.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Appian Corp APPN . The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Appian. In the fourth quarter, Appian showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Appian shows a 52-week-high of $149.82 and a 52-week-low of $46.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.37.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma Inc VOR . The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Vor Biopharma. For the fourth quarter, Vor Biopharma had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $55.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.20 and a 52-week-low of $5.02. Vor Biopharma closed at $5.60 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS initiated coverage on Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cazoo Gr is set to $2.60. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.13 and a 52-week-low of $1.99. At the end of the last trading period, Cazoo Gr closed at $1.99.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Insmed Inc INSM . The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for Insmed. For the fourth quarter, Insmed had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. The current stock performance of Insmed shows a 52-week-high of $36.97 and a 52-week-low of $20.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.22. See all analyst ratings initiations.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.