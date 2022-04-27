Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 27, 2022

Upgrades
- BTIG upgraded the previous rating for Acutus Medical Inc AFIB from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Acutus Medical showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Acutus Medical shows a 52-week-high of $18.00 and a 52-week-low of $0.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.80.
- For Franklin Electric Co Inc FELE, Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Franklin Electric earned $0.64 in the first quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.95 and a 52-week-low of $68.27. Franklin Electric closed at $68.28 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Robert Half International Inc RHI from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Robert Half International had an EPS of $1.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.77 and a 52-week-low of $83.46. At the end of the last trading period, Robert Half International closed at $109.36.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Avery Dennison Corp AVY was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Avery Dennison earned $2.40 in the first quarter, compared to $2.40 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $229.24 and a 52-week-low of $156.51. Avery Dennison closed at $174.22 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Halliburton Co HAL, HSBC upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Halliburton had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current stock performance of Halliburton shows a 52-week-high of $42.60 and a 52-week-low of $17.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.12.
- HSBC upgraded the previous rating for Schlumberger Ltd SLB from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Schlumberger had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.27 and a 52-week-low of $25.65. At the end of the last trading period, Schlumberger closed at $39.54.
- For Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM, Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Brookfield Asset Mgmt showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.47 and a 52-week-low of $44.66. Brookfield Asset Mgmt closed at $49.74 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Ecolab Inc ECL from Neutral to Overweight. Ecolab earned $0.82 in the first quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $238.93 and a 52-week-low of $154.85. At the end of the last trading period, Ecolab closed at $168.47.
Downgrades
- For JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Underweight. JetBlue Airways earned $0.80 in the first quarter, compared to $1.48 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.89 and a 52-week-low of $11.37. JetBlue Airways closed at $11.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Carter's Inc CRI from Buy to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Carter's showed an EPS of $2.31, compared to $2.46 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Carter's shows a 52-week-high of $116.92 and a 52-week-low of $84.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $86.58.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for SkyWest Inc SKYW was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, SkyWest had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.50 and a 52-week-low of $22.78. At the end of the last trading period, SkyWest closed at $29.69.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK from Overweight to Neutral. Bank of New York Mellon earned $0.86 in the first quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.63 and a 52-week-low of $43.14. Bank of New York Mellon closed at $43.26 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Capital One Financial Corp COF was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Capital One Financial showed an EPS of $5.62, compared to $7.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Capital One Financial shows a 52-week-high of $177.95 and a 52-week-low of $122.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $132.23.
- For PotlatchDeltic Corp PCH, RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. For the first quarter, PotlatchDeltic had an EPS of $2.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.94. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.67 and a 52-week-low of $48.82. At the end of the last trading period, PotlatchDeltic closed at $53.75.
Initiations
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Warner Bros.Discovery Inc WBD. The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Warner Bros.Discovery. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.50 and a 52-week-low of $19.63. At the end of the last trading period, Warner Bros.Discovery closed at $19.83.
- With a Buy rating, Small Cap Consumer Research initiated coverage on Express, Inc. EXPR. The price target seems to have been set at $5.50 for Express. In the fourth quarter, Express showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Express shows a 52-week-high of $8.67 and a 52-week-low of $2.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.21.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc LBPH with a Buy rating. The price target for Longboard Pharmaceuticals is set to $25.00. For the first quarter, Longboard Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The current stock performance of Longboard Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $18.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.80.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on AECOM ACM with an Outperform rating. The price target for AECOM is set to $91.00. In the first quarter, AECOM showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $79.97 and a 52-week-low of $58.36. AECOM closed at $71.17 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group Inc J. The price target seems to have been set at $173.00 for Jacobs Engineering Group. Jacobs Engineering Group earned $1.56 in the first quarter, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Jacobs Engineering Group shows a 52-week-high of $150.32 and a 52-week-low of $114.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $137.83.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Organon & Co OGN with a Buy rating. The price target for Organon is set to $40.00. The current stock performance of Organon shows a 52-week-high of $39.48 and a 52-week-low of $27.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.66.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma PLC RPRX. The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for Royalty Pharma. For the fourth quarter, Royalty Pharma had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The current stock performance of Royalty Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $47.10 and a 52-week-low of $34.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.83.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on WalkMe Ltd WKME with a Buy rating. The price target for WalkMe is set to $23.00. The current stock performance of WalkMe shows a 52-week-high of $34.42 and a 52-week-low of $11.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.92.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Appian Corp APPN. The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Appian. In the fourth quarter, Appian showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Appian shows a 52-week-high of $149.82 and a 52-week-low of $46.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.37.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma Inc VOR. The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Vor Biopharma. For the fourth quarter, Vor Biopharma had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $55.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.20 and a 52-week-low of $5.02. Vor Biopharma closed at $5.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- UBS initiated coverage on Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cazoo Gr is set to $2.60. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.13 and a 52-week-low of $1.99. At the end of the last trading period, Cazoo Gr closed at $1.99.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Insmed Inc INSM. The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for Insmed. For the fourth quarter, Insmed had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. The current stock performance of Insmed shows a 52-week-high of $36.97 and a 52-week-low of $20.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.22.
