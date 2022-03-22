Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 22, 2022

Upgrades

For Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG), Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Procter & Gamble had an EPS of $1.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.64. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $165.35 and a 52-week-low of $127.90. Procter & Gamble closed at $150.72 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Univar Solutions Inc (NYSE:UNVR) from Underperform to Buy. Univar Solns earned $0.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.38 and a 52-week-low of $19.92. At the end of the last trading period, Univar Solns closed at $32.47.

Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) from Market Perform to Outperform. Manhattan Associates earned $0.48 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Manhattan Associates shows a 52-week-high of $188.52 and a 52-week-low of $113.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $138.13.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Ecolab showed an EPS of $1.28, compared to $1.23 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ecolab shows a 52-week-high of $238.93 and a 52-week-low of $154.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $170.72.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Sherwin-Williams earned $1.34 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.70 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $768.00 and a 52-week-low of $233.32. Sherwin-Williams closed at $245.82 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Cronos Group earned $0.36 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cronos Group shows a 52-week-high of $10.26 and a 52-week-low of $2.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.58.

For Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Altria Group earned $1.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.84 and a 52-week-low of $42.53. Altria Group closed at $52.25 at the end of the last trading period.

Stifel upgraded the previous rating for Helios Technologies Inc (NYSE:HLIO) from Hold to Buy. Helios Technologies earned $1.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $114.89 and a 52-week-low of $67.29. Helios Technologies closed at $76.34 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

Monness, Crespi, Hardt downgraded the previous rating for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Anaplan had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.25 and a 52-week-low of $39.92. At the end of the last trading period, Anaplan closed at $64.60.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) from Buy to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, FMC showed an EPS of $2.16, compared to $1.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of FMC shows a 52-week-high of $131.54 and a 52-week-low of $87.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $131.40.

According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, ORIC Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.29 and a 52-week-low of $5.83. ORIC Pharmaceuticals closed at $6.68 at the end of the last trading period.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Anaplan had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of Anaplan shows a 52-week-high of $70.25 and a 52-week-low of $39.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.60.

Redburn Partners downgraded the previous rating for CRH PLC (NYSE:CRH) from Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.54 and a 52-week-low of $38.08. At the end of the last trading period, CRH closed at $44.65.

For AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, AnaptysBio had an EPS of $1.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.89 and a 52-week-low of $19.40. At the end of the last trading period, AnaptysBio closed at $26.50.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for TravelCenters Of America Inc (NASDAQ:TA) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, TravelCenters Of America had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.58 and a 52-week-low of $24.10. TravelCenters Of America closed at $44.05 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Keurig Dr Pepper showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.35 and a 52-week-low of $32.44. Keurig Dr Pepper closed at $37.78 at the end of the last trading period.

For Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD), Nomura Instinet downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Pinduoduo showed an EPS of $0.92, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pinduoduo shows a 52-week-high of $152.06 and a 52-week-low of $23.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.99.

For ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH), Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, ContextLogic showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $3.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ContextLogic shows a 52-week-high of $18.22 and a 52-week-low of $1.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.13.

According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Upstart Hldgs had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $401.49 and a 52-week-low of $75.15. At the end of the last trading period, Upstart Hldgs closed at $125.85.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) from Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, LyondellBasell Industries had an EPS of $3.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.19. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $118.02 and a 52-week-low of $84.17. LyondellBasell Industries closed at $104.94 at the end of the last trading period.

Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) from Outperform to Perform. For the fourth quarter, ORIC Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.29 and a 52-week-low of $5.83. At the end of the last trading period, ORIC Pharmaceuticals closed at $6.68.

For Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Venator Materials showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.85 and a 52-week-low of $1.13. At the end of the last trading period, Venator Materials closed at $1.92.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.74 and a 52-week-low of $5.62. Canopy Gwth closed at $7.02 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) from Buy to Neutral. Philip Morris Intl earned $1.35 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.48 and a 52-week-low of $85.64. At the end of the last trading period, Philip Morris Intl closed at $94.14.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRPH) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.64. Graphite Bio closed at $6.89 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Allena Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The current stock performance of Allena Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $1.70 and a 52-week-low of $0.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.28.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Anaplan showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.25 and a 52-week-low of $39.92. At the end of the last trading period, Anaplan closed at $64.60.

Initiations

With a Market Outperform rating, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN). The price target seems to have been set at $120.00 for Materion. For the fourth quarter, Materion had an EPS of $1.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.00 and a 52-week-low of $63.88. Materion closed at $87.92 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on The AES Corp (NYSE:AES). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for AES. In the fourth quarter, AES showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.86 and a 52-week-low of $19.76. AES closed at $23.48 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for IVERIC bio. IVERIC bio earned $0.29 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.32 and a 52-week-low of $5.60. IVERIC bio closed at $15.74 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Sector Perform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Cepton Inc (NASDAQ:CPTN). The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for Cepton. The current stock performance of Cepton shows a 52-week-high of $80.16 and a 52-week-low of $3.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.75.

With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for Luxfer Holdings. In the fourth quarter, Luxfer Holdings showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Luxfer Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $23.91 and a 52-week-low of $15.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.45.

With a Market Perform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Toast. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.93 and a 52-week-low of $15.82. At the end of the last trading period, Toast closed at $20.05.

With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on APi Group Corp (NYSE:APG). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for APi Gr. In the fourth quarter, APi Gr showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of APi Gr shows a 52-week-high of $26.84 and a 52-week-low of $18.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.24.

With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG). The price target seems to have been set at $175.00 for Datadog. In the fourth quarter, Datadog showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $199.68 and a 52-week-low of $69.73. Datadog closed at $140.14 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR). The price target seems to have been set at $61.00 for Sandy Spring Bancorp. Sandy Spring Bancorp earned $1.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sandy Spring Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $52.04 and a 52-week-low of $39.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.84.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) with a Neutral rating. The current stock performance of Eos Energy Enterprises shows a 52-week-high of $22.08 and a 52-week-low of $2.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.06.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Energy Vault Holdings is set to $22.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.57 and a 52-week-low of $8.96. Energy Vault Holdings closed at $13.05 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stem Inc (NYSE:STEM). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Stem. The current stock performance of Stem shows a 52-week-high of $37.79 and a 52-week-low of $7.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.73.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) with a Neutral rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.40 and a 52-week-low of $9.82. At the end of the last trading period, Fluence Energy closed at $14.17.

With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for ESS Tech. In the fourth quarter, ESS Tech showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ESS Tech shows a 52-week-high of $28.92 and a 52-week-low of $3.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.24.

