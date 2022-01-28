Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2022

Upgrades

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Tractor Supply had an EPS of $1.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.86 and a 52-week-low of $139.11. At the end of the last trading period, Tractor Supply closed at $209.25.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Tapestry had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.66 and a 52-week-low of $30.24. At the end of the last trading period, Tapestry closed at $37.06.

According to LightShed Partners, the prior rating for FuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) was changed from Sell to Neutral. In the third quarter, FuboTV showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $1.65 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of FuboTV shows a 52-week-high of $57.47 and a 52-week-low of $8.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.86.

Desjardins upgraded the previous rating for Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Rogers Communications had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The current stock performance of Rogers Communications shows a 52-week-high of $53.90 and a 52-week-low of $43.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.11.

Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) from Underperform to Peer Perform. Reliance Steel & Aluminum earned $6.15 in the third quarter, compared to $1.87 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $181.21 and a 52-week-low of $114.26. Reliance Steel & Aluminum closed at $150.60 at the end of the last trading period.

For Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Hexcel showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hexcel shows a 52-week-high of $64.99 and a 52-week-low of $42.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.30.

Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating for Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) from Hold to Buy. Calix earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.95 and a 52-week-low of $29.12. Calix closed at $40.40 at the end of the last trading period.

For Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), New Street Research upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. In the first quarter, Apple showed an EPS of $2.10, compared to $1.68 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.94 and a 52-week-low of $116.21. At the end of the last trading period, Apple closed at $159.22.

For Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD), Argus Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Gilead Sciences showed an EPS of $2.65, compared to $2.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Gilead Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $74.12 and a 52-week-low of $61.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.27.

According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Packaging Corp of America showed an EPS of $2.76, compared to $1.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $156.54 and a 52-week-low of $124.78. At the end of the last trading period, Packaging Corp of America closed at $143.49.

According to Susquehanna, the prior rating for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) was changed from Neutral to Positive. For the fourth quarter, National Instruments had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.01 and a 52-week-low of $38.10. National Instruments closed at $38.78 at the end of the last trading period.

Stifel upgraded the previous rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) from Hold to Buy. Iovance Biotherapeutics earned $0.55 in the third quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Iovance Biotherapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $53.04 and a 52-week-low of $13.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.83.

According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Columbia Sportswear earned $1.52 in the third quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Columbia Sportswear shows a 52-week-high of $114.98 and a 52-week-low of $85.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $87.15.

Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating for Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) from Neutral to Buy. Raymond James Financial earned $2.12 in the first quarter, compared to $2.24 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Raymond James Financial shows a 52-week-high of $143.14 and a 52-week-low of $86.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $100.91.

For Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW), Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Positive. In the fourth quarter, Corning showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.82 and a 52-week-low of $33.93. At the end of the last trading period, Corning closed at $40.56.

According to BTIG, the prior rating for Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Kirby showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.60 and a 52-week-low of $47.58. Kirby closed at $64.01 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, First Northwest Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.75 and a 52-week-low of $13.70. First Northwest Bancorp closed at $20.75 at the end of the last trading period.

B. Riley Securities upgraded the previous rating for Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Axos Financial showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.44 and a 52-week-low of $38.32. At the end of the last trading period, Axos Financial closed at $50.26.

Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Crown Castle Intl had an EPS of $1.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.33. The current stock performance of Crown Castle Intl shows a 52-week-high of $209.87 and a 52-week-low of $146.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $171.57.

For Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ:CMBM), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Strong Buy. Cambium Networks earned $0.23 in the third quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cambium Networks shows a 52-week-high of $66.40 and a 52-week-low of $18.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.26.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) was changed from Underperform to Peer Perform. For the fourth quarter, General Dynamics had an EPS of $3.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.49. The current stock performance of General Dynamics shows a 52-week-high of $214.70 and a 52-week-low of $146.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $208.80.

According to Baird, the prior rating for STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. STMicroelectronics earned $0.82 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of STMicroelectronics shows a 52-week-high of $52.15 and a 52-week-low of $33.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.85.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for ResMed Inc (NYSE:RMD) was changed from Underperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, ResMed showed an EPS of $1.47, compared to $1.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ResMed shows a 52-week-high of $301.34 and a 52-week-low of $179.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $224.89.

For Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Cullen/Frost Bankers showed an EPS of $1.54, compared to $1.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $143.94 and a 52-week-low of $91.23. At the end of the last trading period, Cullen/Frost Bankers closed at $135.80.

National Bank Of Canada upgraded the previous rating for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Agnico Eagle Mines showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.50 and a 52-week-low of $46.66. Agnico Eagle Mines closed at $46.72 at the end of the last trading period.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Williams-Sonoma had an EPS of $3.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.56. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $223.32 and a 52-week-low of $118.07. Williams-Sonoma closed at $146.37 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

For Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (NYSE:LH), Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Laboratory Corp earned $6.82 in the third quarter, compared to $8.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $317.17 and a 52-week-low of $212.85. At the end of the last trading period, Laboratory Corp closed at $265.73.

Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Quest Diagnostics had an EPS of $3.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.31. The current stock performance of Quest Diagnostics shows a 52-week-high of $174.16 and a 52-week-low of $113.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $135.08.

Berenberg downgraded the previous rating for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Grand Canyon Education had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.14. The current stock performance of Grand Canyon Education shows a 52-week-high of $115.96 and a 52-week-low of $70.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.28.

Seaport Global downgraded the previous rating for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) from Buy to Neutral. International Paper earned $0.78 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of International Paper shows a 52-week-high of $65.27 and a 52-week-low of $43.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.39.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) from Buy to Neutral. Barclays earned $0.47 in the third quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.20 and a 52-week-low of $7.21. At the end of the last trading period, Barclays closed at $11.05.

Odeon Capital downgraded the previous rating for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Goldman Sachs Group showed an EPS of $10.81, compared to $12.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Goldman Sachs Group shows a 52-week-high of $426.16 and a 52-week-low of $270.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $341.03.

According to Odeon Capital, the prior rating for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Morgan Stanley had an EPS of $2.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.92. The stock has a 52-week-high of $106.47 and a 52-week-low of $66.84. At the end of the last trading period, Morgan Stanley closed at $101.15.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) from Neutral to Sell. The current stock performance of Oxford Industries shows a 52-week-high of $114.47 and a 52-week-low of $63.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $87.87.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, Kroger had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.15 and a 52-week-low of $32.00. Kroger closed at $45.40 at the end of the last trading period.

Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating for Cortexyme Inc (NASDAQ:CRTX) from Buy to Hold. Cortexyme earned $0.73 in the third quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.98 and a 52-week-low of $5.48. At the end of the last trading period, Cortexyme closed at $5.59.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ:TER) was changed from Buy to Hold. Teradyne earned $1.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Teradyne shows a 52-week-high of $168.91 and a 52-week-low of $102.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $111.24.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, Ollie's Bargain Outlet had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The current stock performance of Ollie's Bargain Outlet shows a 52-week-high of $123.52 and a 52-week-low of $43.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.06.

For Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Nielsen Holdings earned $0.45 in the third quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nielsen Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $28.42 and a 52-week-low of $17.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.04.

Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ:TER) from Buy to Hold. Teradyne earned $1.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $168.91 and a 52-week-low of $102.51. At the end of the last trading period, Teradyne closed at $111.24.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA). The price target seems to have been set at $51.00 for Marathon Digital Holdings. Marathon Digital Holdings earned $0.85 in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Marathon Digital Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $83.45 and a 52-week-low of $16.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.79.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Veeva Systems is set to $275.00. For the third quarter, Veeva Systems had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $343.96 and a 52-week-low of $212.49. Veeva Systems closed at $214.58 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.86 and a 52-week-low of $4.34. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings closed at $4.65 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Nu Holdings is set to $7.50. For the fourth quarter, Nu Holdings had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.24 and a 52-week-low of $6.75. Nu Holdings closed at $6.89 at the end of the last trading period.

EF Hutton initiated coverage on AFC Gamma Inc (NASDAQ:AFCG) with a Buy rating. The price target for AFC Gamma is set to $23.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.50 and a 52-week-low of $18.07. At the end of the last trading period, AFC Gamma closed at $18.24.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Corcept Therapeutics is set to $30.00. For the third quarter, Corcept Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.18 and a 52-week-low of $15.82. Corcept Therapeutics closed at $16.53 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on CompoSecure Inc (NASDAQ:CMPO). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for CompoSecure. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.69 and a 52-week-low of $6.63. CompoSecure closed at $7.75 at the end of the last trading period.

EF Hutton initiated coverage on PEDEVCO Corp (AMEX:PED) with a Buy rating. The price target for PEDEVCO is set to $2.00. PEDEVCO earned $0.00 in the third quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PEDEVCO shows a 52-week-high of $3.50 and a 52-week-low of $0.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.12.

With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on US Energy Corp (NASDAQ:USEG). The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for US Energy. US Energy earned $0.02 in the third quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.95 and a 52-week-low of $2.91. US Energy closed at $3.03 at the end of the last trading period.

Benchmark initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) with a Buy rating. The price target for C.H. Robinson Worldwide is set to $125.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide earned $1.85 in the third quarter, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.15 and a 52-week-low of $84.67. At the end of the last trading period, C.H. Robinson Worldwide closed at $102.82.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Grab Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GRAB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Grab Hldgs is set to $7.90. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.29 and a 52-week-low of $5.17. Grab Hldgs closed at $5.71 at the end of the last trading period.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Celularity is set to $9.00. The current stock performance of Celularity shows a 52-week-high of $13.40 and a 52-week-low of $3.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.90.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for O'Reilly Automotive is set to $755.00. In the third quarter, O'Reilly Automotive showed an EPS of $8.07, compared to $7.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $710.86 and a 52-week-low of $424.03. At the end of the last trading period, O'Reilly Automotive closed at $634.67.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Target is set to $278.00. Target earned $3.03 in the third quarter, compared to $2.79 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $268.98 and a 52-week-low of $166.82. At the end of the last trading period, Target closed at $212.18.

With a Sector Perform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W). The price target seems to have been set at $158.00 for Wayfair. In the third quarter, Wayfair showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $2.30 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $355.96 and a 52-week-low of $129.50. Wayfair closed at $140.52 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Advance Auto Parts is set to $239.00. In the third quarter, Advance Auto Parts showed an EPS of $3.21, compared to $2.81 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Advance Auto Parts shows a 52-week-high of $244.55 and a 52-week-low of $143.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $225.11.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Walmart is set to $160.00. In the third quarter, Walmart showed an EPS of $1.45, compared to $1.34 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Walmart shows a 52-week-high of $152.57 and a 52-week-low of $126.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $135.84.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Chewy is set to $77.00. Chewy earned $0.08 in the third quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.00 and a 52-week-low of $36.70. At the end of the last trading period, Chewy closed at $42.71.

