Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2022

According to TD Securities, the prior rating for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) was changed from Hold to Speculative Buy. For the third quarter, Turquoise Hill Resources had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.89 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. Turquoise Hill Resources closed at $15.10 at the end of the last trading period.

Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, SJW Gr had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.69 and a 52-week-low of $58.01. SJW Gr closed at $68.09 at the end of the last trading period.

For U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), Odeon Capital upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. U.S. Bancorp earned $1.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.57 and a 52-week-low of $42.47. At the end of the last trading period, U.S. Bancorp closed at $56.81.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG) was changed from In-Line to Outperform. For the third quarter, Public Service Enterprise had an EPS of $0.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.96. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $67.62 and a 52-week-low of $53.77. Public Service Enterprise closed at $64.35 at the end of the last trading period.

Macquarie upgraded the previous rating for UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, UiPath showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.00 and a 52-week-low of $32.17. UiPath closed at $36.49 at the end of the last trading period.

For NiSource Inc (NYSE:NI), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. In the third quarter, NiSource showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.44 and a 52-week-low of $21.09. NiSource closed at $27.04 at the end of the last trading period.

For Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ:XEL), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. Xcel Energy earned $1.13 in the third quarter, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Xcel Energy shows a 52-week-high of $72.94 and a 52-week-low of $57.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.43.

Daiwa Capital upgraded the previous rating for Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, Cognex had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The current stock performance of Cognex shows a 52-week-high of $101.82 and a 52-week-low of $63.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.71.

DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating for Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) from Neutral to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.97 and a 52-week-low of $37.71. At the end of the last trading period, Confluent closed at $58.64.

Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating for SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ:SDC) from Sell to Hold. In the third quarter, SmileDirectClub showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SmileDirectClub shows a 52-week-high of $16.08 and a 52-week-low of $1.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.99.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Despegar.com earned $0.30 in the third quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.66 and a 52-week-low of $7.97. At the end of the last trading period, Despegar.com closed at $9.89.

According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Snowflake showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $405.00 and a 52-week-low of $184.71. At the end of the last trading period, Snowflake closed at $277.50.

Bernstein upgraded the previous rating for Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Plains All American showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.38 and a 52-week-low of $8.07. Plains All American closed at $10.11 at the end of the last trading period.

SVB Leerink upgraded the previous rating for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Allscripts Healthcare showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Allscripts Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of $19.00 and a 52-week-low of $13.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.48.

For Datto Holding Corp (NYSE:MSP), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Datto Holding earned $0.16 in the third quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Datto Holding shows a 52-week-high of $28.25 and a 52-week-low of $21.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.39.

According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Turquoise Hill Resources had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The current stock performance of Turquoise Hill Resources shows a 52-week-high of $21.89 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.10.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, New Relic had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.70 and a 52-week-low of $51.52. At the end of the last trading period, New Relic closed at $103.35.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Nike earned $0.83 in the second quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nike shows a 52-week-high of $179.10 and a 52-week-low of $125.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $146.00.

Berenberg upgraded the previous rating for Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Delta Air Lines showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $2.53 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Delta Air Lines shows a 52-week-high of $52.28 and a 52-week-low of $33.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.91.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Blueprint Medicines had an EPS of $2.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $11.16. The current stock performance of Blueprint Medicines shows a 52-week-high of $117.86 and a 52-week-low of $66.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.28.

Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, PBF Energy had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.87. The current stock performance of PBF Energy shows a 52-week-high of $18.78 and a 52-week-low of $7.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.87.

For ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC), Keybanc upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Sector Weight. For the third quarter, ViacomCBS had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.97 and a 52-week-low of $28.29. At the end of the last trading period, ViacomCBS closed at $32.55.

For Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS), OTR Global downgraded the previous rating of Positive to Mixed. For the third quarter, Pinterest had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.90 and a 52-week-low of $27.75. At the end of the last trading period, Pinterest closed at $31.11.

According to Maxim Group, the prior rating for Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Wrap Technologies had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The current stock performance of Wrap Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $9.80 and a 52-week-low of $2.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.38.

Liberum downgraded the previous rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from Hold to Sell. In the third quarter, Novo Nordisk showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.69 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Novo Nordisk shows a 52-week-high of $117.35 and a 52-week-low of $66.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $95.44.

For Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR), Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Sierra Bancorp earned $0.63 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.41 and a 52-week-low of $21.48. At the end of the last trading period, Sierra Bancorp closed at $27.19.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Evergy Inc (NYSE:EVRG) was changed from Outperform to In-Line. Evergy earned $1.98 in the third quarter, compared to $1.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.45 and a 52-week-low of $51.92. At the end of the last trading period, Evergy closed at $63.58.

Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for OGE Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) from Outperform to In-Line. In the third quarter, OGE Energy showed an EPS of $1.26, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.57 and a 52-week-low of $29.18. At the end of the last trading period, OGE Energy closed at $37.10.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, eFFECTOR Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.42 and a 52-week-low of $5.50. eFFECTOR Therapeutics closed at $6.03 at the end of the last trading period.

For Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI), Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Pacific Premier Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.46 and a 52-week-low of $32.70. Pacific Premier Bancorp closed at $40.60 at the end of the last trading period.

Redburn Partners downgraded the previous rating for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) from Buy to Neutral. American Airlines Group earned $1.42 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.86 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of American Airlines Group shows a 52-week-high of $26.09 and a 52-week-low of $15.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.41.

According to Redburn Partners, the prior rating for Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Intuitive Surgical earned $1.30 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Intuitive Surgical shows a 52-week-high of $1087.01 and a 52-week-low of $254.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $271.98.

For The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, Kroger had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.15 and a 52-week-low of $32.00. At the end of the last trading period, Kroger closed at $47.72.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) from Overweight to Neutral. Marathon Petroleum earned $0.73 in the third quarter, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.88 and a 52-week-low of $42.32. Marathon Petroleum closed at $70.39 at the end of the last trading period.

For Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO), Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. In the third quarter, Q2 Holdings showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.56 and a 52-week-low of $60.88. At the end of the last trading period, Q2 Holdings closed at $65.99.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the third quarter, Anaplan showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Anaplan shows a 52-week-high of $86.17 and a 52-week-low of $39.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.27.

For BlackLine Inc (NASDAQ:BL), Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. For the third quarter, BlackLine had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $154.61 and a 52-week-low of $82.10. BlackLine closed at $88.62 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TPG Inc (NASDAQ:TPG). The price target seems to have been set at $43.00 for TPG. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.40 and a 52-week-low of $30.12. TPG closed at $31.72 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Lake Street initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Arlo Technologies. Arlo Technologies earned $0.08 in the third quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.88 and a 52-week-low of $5.48. At the end of the last trading period, Arlo Technologies closed at $8.16.

Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) with a Buy rating. The price target for E2open Parent Holdings is set to $14.00. The current stock performance of E2open Parent Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $14.58 and a 52-week-low of $7.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.00.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on ViewRay Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY). The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for ViewRay. For the third quarter, ViewRay had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.25 and a 52-week-low of $3.79. At the end of the last trading period, ViewRay closed at $4.46.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Poema Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PPGH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Poema Global Hldgs is set to $18.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.10 and a 52-week-low of $9.59. Poema Global Hldgs closed at $9.90 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES). The price target seems to have been set at $97.00 for Ares Management. Ares Management earned $0.62 in the third quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.08 and a 52-week-low of $44.43. Ares Management closed at $72.64 at the end of the last trading period.

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for SilverBox Engaged Merger is set to $13.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.75 and a 52-week-low of $9.61. SilverBox Engaged Merger closed at $9.97 at the end of the last trading period.

Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Twilio is set to $240.00. Twilio earned $0.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $457.30 and a 52-week-low of $175.36. Twilio closed at $197.50 at the end of the last trading period.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (NYSE:SQM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera is set to $102.00. In the third quarter, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $71.50 and a 52-week-low of $40.53. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera closed at $53.29 at the end of the last trading period.

