Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 24, 2022

byBenzinga Insights
January 24, 2022 10:04 am
Upgrades

For Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. For the third quarter, Colliers Intl Gr had an EPS of $1.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. The current stock performance of Colliers Intl Gr shows a 52-week-high of $150.64 and a 52-week-low of $87.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $137.58.

Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, FirstService had an EPS of $1.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $202.78 and a 52-week-low of $133.75. At the end of the last trading period, FirstService closed at $155.09.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Fox showed an EPS of $1.11, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.80 and a 52-week-low of $29.84. At the end of the last trading period, Fox closed at $37.69.

Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating for South Atlantic Bancshares Inc (OTC:SABK) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. The current stock performance of South Atlantic Bancshares shows a 52-week-high of $15.75 and a 52-week-low of $11.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.75.

According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.65 and a 52-week-low of $46.50. At the end of the last trading period, Affirm Holdings closed at $57.63.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. UBS Group earned $0.63 in the third quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.79 and a 52-week-low of $14.32. At the end of the last trading period, UBS Group closed at $19.03.

For Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Arista Networks had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The current stock performance of Arista Networks shows a 52-week-high of $536.54 and a 52-week-low of $117.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $118.63.

RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Comcast showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Comcast shows a 52-week-high of $61.80 and a 52-week-low of $46.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.73.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Saia showed an EPS of $2.86, compared to $1.56 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $365.50 and a 52-week-low of $171.16. Saia closed at $272.74 at the end of the last trading period.

For Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. Charter Communications earned $6.50 in the third quarter, compared to $3.90 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $825.62 and a 52-week-low of $568.82. At the end of the last trading period, Charter Communications closed at $569.69.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for FVCBankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:FVCB) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. FVCBankcorp earned $0.40 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.49 and a 52-week-low of $13.65. FVCBankcorp closed at $19.97 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for ResMed Inc (NYSE:RMD) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, ResMed had an EPS of $1.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.27. The current stock performance of ResMed shows a 52-week-high of $301.34 and a 52-week-low of $179.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $235.16.

For Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC), JonesTrading upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Orchid Island Capital showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Orchid Island Capital shows a 52-week-high of $6.22 and a 52-week-low of $3.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.87.

B. Riley Securities upgraded the previous rating for Infinera Corp (NASDAQ:INFN) from Neutral to Buy. Infinera earned $0.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.10 and a 52-week-low of $7.22. At the end of the last trading period, Infinera closed at $7.95.

According to BTIG, the prior rating for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Splunk had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.18 and a 52-week-low of $105.45. At the end of the last trading period, Splunk closed at $115.28.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE:BAH) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Booz Allen Hamilton earned $1.26 in the second quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Booz Allen Hamilton shows a 52-week-high of $100.26 and a 52-week-low of $75.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.37.

According to Baird, the prior rating for Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, Equifax had an EPS of $1.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.87. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $300.11 and a 52-week-low of $161.87. Equifax closed at $225.66 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Discover Financial earned $3.64 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.59 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $135.69 and a 52-week-low of $81.27. Discover Financial closed at $114.45 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, M&T Bank had an EPS of $3.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.52. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $186.93 and a 52-week-low of $128.46. M&T Bank closed at $160.11 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating for Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, Newmont had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.31 and a 52-week-low of $52.60. At the end of the last trading period, Newmont closed at $63.09.

Barrington Research downgraded the previous rating for OPKO Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, OPKO Health showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of OPKO Health shows a 52-week-high of $6.27 and a 52-week-low of $3.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.24.

BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for New Concept Energy Inc (AMEX:GBR) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, New Concept Energy had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of New Concept Energy shows a 52-week-high of $30.99 and a 52-week-low of $2.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.53.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.03 and a 52-week-low of $16.61. At the end of the last trading period, Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs closed at $20.10.

For Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC), Susquehanna downgraded the previous rating of Positive to Neutral. Evertec earned $0.62 in the third quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.06 and a 52-week-low of $33.85. Evertec closed at $44.65 at the end of the last trading period.

For Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Snap showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Snap shows a 52-week-high of $83.34 and a 52-week-low of $32.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.12.

For PPG Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. PPG Industries earned $1.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.59 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $182.97 and a 52-week-low of $132.10. PPG Industries closed at $154.74 at the end of the last trading period.

For Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Science Applications Intl earned $1.85 in the third quarter, compared to $1.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.95 and a 52-week-low of $77.65. At the end of the last trading period, Science Applications Intl closed at $85.20.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd (NYSE:GHG) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, GreenTree Hospitality Gr showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GreenTree Hospitality Gr shows a 52-week-high of $16.50 and a 52-week-low of $6.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.72.

Compass Point downgraded the previous rating for First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, First Hawaiian had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.16 and a 52-week-low of $23.14. At the end of the last trading period, First Hawaiian closed at $28.88.

For Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Netflix earned $1.33 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $379.99. Netflix closed at $397.50 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

UBS initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Victoria’s Secret is set to $59.00. The current stock performance of Victoria’s Secret shows a 52-week-high of $76.00 and a 52-week-low of $45.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.47.

With a Buy rating, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Healthcare Capital Corp (NASDAQ:HCCC). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Healthcare Capital. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.10 and a 52-week-low of $9.57. At the end of the last trading period, Healthcare Capital closed at $9.94.

With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on PEDEVCO Corp (AMEX:PED). The price target seems to have been set at $1.95 for PEDEVCO. In the third quarter, PEDEVCO showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PEDEVCO shows a 52-week-high of $3.50 and a 52-week-low of $0.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.07.

With a Buy rating, Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage on Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG). The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Surgepays. In the third quarter, Surgepays showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.50 and a 52-week-low of $0.08. At the end of the last trading period, Surgepays closed at $3.07.

Barclays initiated coverage on Bank Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Bank Bradesco is set to $5.00. In the third quarter, Bank Bradesco showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.70 and a 52-week-low of $3.25. Bank Bradesco closed at $3.82 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays initiated coverage on Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Itau Unibanco Holding is set to $4.50. In the third quarter, Itau Unibanco Holding showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.76 and a 52-week-low of $3.60. Itau Unibanco Holding closed at $4.22 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grab Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GRAB) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Grab Hldgs is set to $8.40. The current stock performance of Grab Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $13.29 and a 52-week-low of $5.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.60.

With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Sonder Holdings. The current stock performance of Sonder Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $8.95 and a 52-week-low of $8.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.11.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Blue Owl Capital is set to $18.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.89 and a 52-week-low of $9.68. At the end of the last trading period, Blue Owl Capital closed at $12.20.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RVPH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Reviva Pharmaceuticals is set to $10.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.72. At the end of the last trading period, Reviva Pharmaceuticals closed at $1.73.

With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp (NYSE:FATH). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Fathom Digital. The current stock performance of Fathom Digital shows a 52-week-high of $10.30 and a 52-week-low of $5.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.24.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Sylvamo is set to $34.00. For the third quarter, Sylvamo had an EPS of $2.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.16. The current stock performance of Sylvamo shows a 52-week-high of $36.45 and a 52-week-low of $23.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.39.

