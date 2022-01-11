Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 11, 2022
Upgrades
- According to Bernstein, the prior rating for Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Dell Technologies earned $2.37 in the third quarter, compared to $2.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.00 and a 52-week-low of $53.01. At the end of the last trading period, Dell Technologies closed at $59.88.
- Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Illumina showed an EPS of $1.45, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Illumina shows a 52-week-high of $555.77 and a 52-week-low of $341.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $362.28.
- According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. Take-Two Interactive earned $1.63 in the second quarter, compared to $1.99 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Take-Two Interactive shows a 52-week-high of $214.91 and a 52-week-low of $138.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $142.99.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) from Underperform to Buy. For the third quarter, Juniper Networks had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The current stock performance of Juniper Networks shows a 52-week-high of $35.92 and a 52-week-low of $23.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.51.
- According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Steven Madden showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.56 and a 52-week-low of $32.31. At the end of the last trading period, Steven Madden closed at $42.44.
- According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) was changed from Peer Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, L3Harris Technologies showed an EPS of $3.21, compared to $2.84 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $246.08 and a 52-week-low of $168.70. L3Harris Technologies closed at $223.44 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Paychex earned $0.91 in the second quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $138.97 and a 52-week-low of $85.30. Paychex closed at $126.58 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, American Airlines Group had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.54. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.09 and a 52-week-low of $14.71. American Airlines Group closed at $18.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Las Vegas Sands earned $0.45 in the third quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.77 and a 52-week-low of $33.75. Las Vegas Sands closed at $36.43 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. Zynga earned $0.07 in the third quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.32 and a 52-week-low of $5.57. At the end of the last trading period, Zynga closed at $8.44.
- For Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT), B. Riley Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Intercept Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $1.61 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $38.94 and a 52-week-low of $11.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.00.
- For Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR), Keybanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Monolithic Power Systems showed an EPS of $2.06, compared to $1.69 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $580.00 and a 52-week-low of $301.51. At the end of the last trading period, Monolithic Power Systems closed at $449.33.
- For Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD), Keybanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. Advanced Micro Devices earned $0.73 in the third quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Advanced Micro Devices shows a 52-week-high of $164.46 and a 52-week-low of $72.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $132.00.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- For United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X), Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Underperform. For the third quarter, United States Steel had an EPS of $5.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.57 and a 52-week-low of $16.13. United States Steel closed at $24.69 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO), MoffettNathanson downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Take-Two Interactive showed an EPS of $1.63, compared to $1.99 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $214.91 and a 52-week-low of $138.19. Take-Two Interactive closed at $142.99 at the end of the last trading period.
- For WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW), Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. WW International earned $0.72 in the third quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.13 and a 52-week-low of $14.30. WW International closed at $14.67 at the end of the last trading period.
- Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Zynga earned $0.07 in the third quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zynga shows a 52-week-high of $12.32 and a 52-week-low of $5.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.44.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) from Outperform to In-Line. For the third quarter, Old Dominion Freight Line had an EPS of $2.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.71. The stock has a 52-week-high of $373.58 and a 52-week-low of $192.76. At the end of the last trading period, Old Dominion Freight Line closed at $330.17.
- According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) was changed from Peer Perform to Underperform. In the third quarter, Nucor showed an EPS of $7.28, compared to $0.67 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nucor shows a 52-week-high of $128.81 and a 52-week-low of $47.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $111.86.
- For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF), Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. Cleveland-Cliffs earned $2.33 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cleveland-Cliffs shows a 52-week-high of $26.51 and a 52-week-low of $12.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.65.
- Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) from Peer Perform to Underperform. In the third quarter, Steel Dynamics showed an EPS of $4.96, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Steel Dynamics shows a 52-week-high of $74.37 and a 52-week-low of $33.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.59.
- According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. Northrop Grumman earned $6.63 in the third quarter, compared to $5.89 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $408.03 and a 52-week-low of $282.88. Northrop Grumman closed at $402.23 at the end of the last trading period.
- UBS downgraded the previous rating for International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) from Neutral to Sell. In the third quarter, IBM showed an EPS of $2.52, compared to $2.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.84 and a 52-week-low of $114.56. At the end of the last trading period, IBM closed at $135.03.
- Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Shopify had an EPS of $0.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.13. The current stock performance of Shopify shows a 52-week-high of $1762.92 and a 52-week-low of $1005.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1131.17.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Alcoa had an EPS of $2.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.89 and a 52-week-low of $17.30. Alcoa closed at $61.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the third quarter, Intel had an EPS of $1.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.11. The current stock performance of Intel shows a 52-week-high of $68.49 and a 52-week-low of $47.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.21.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Vacasa is set to $12.00. The current stock performance of Vacasa shows a 52-week-high of $11.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.84.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ:AVPT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for AvePoint is set to $10.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.17 and a 52-week-low of $5.87. At the end of the last trading period, AvePoint closed at $6.05.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Porch Group is set to $21.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.50 and a 52-week-low of $11.73. Porch Group closed at $13.30 at the end of the last trading period.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on IronNet Inc (NYSE:IRNT) with a Neutral rating. The current stock performance of IronNet shows a 52-week-high of $47.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.53.
- With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Latch Inc (NASDAQ:LTCH). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Latch. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.83 and a 52-week-low of $5.76. Latch closed at $6.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Compass is set to $11.00. The current stock performance of Compass shows a 52-week-high of $22.11 and a 52-week-low of $8.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.52.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Opendoor Technologies is set to $15.00. Opendoor Technologies earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Opendoor Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $39.24 and a 52-week-low of $10.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.42.
- With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ:DNUT). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Krispy Kreme. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.69 and a 52-week-low of $12.63. At the end of the last trading period, Krispy Kreme closed at $17.24.
- With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE:OPAD). The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Offerpad Solutions. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.97 and a 52-week-low of $5.04. At the end of the last trading period, Offerpad Solutions closed at $5.08.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP). The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for CoStar Gr. CoStar Gr earned $0.25 in the third quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $952.76 and a 52-week-low of $69.58. At the end of the last trading period, CoStar Gr closed at $71.51.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) with a Buy rating. The price target for LendingClub is set to $35.00. For the third quarter, LendingClub had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.21 and a 52-week-low of $9.50. At the end of the last trading period, LendingClub closed at $22.03.
- Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for JD.com is set to $100.00. JD.com earned $0.49 in the third quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.29 and a 52-week-low of $61.65. JD.com closed at $69.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Bill.com Holdings Inc (NYSE:BILL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bill.com Holdings is set to $296.00. For the first quarter, Bill.com Holdings had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of Bill.com Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $348.50 and a 52-week-low of $109.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $200.99.
- With an Outperform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR). The price target seems to have been set at $365.00 for Danaher. Danaher earned $2.39 in the third quarter, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $333.96 and a 52-week-low of $211.22. Danaher closed at $303.03 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric Co (NYSE:GE). The price target seems to have been set at $120.00 for General Electric. General Electric earned $0.57 in the third quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of General Electric shows a 52-week-high of $116.17 and a 52-week-low of $85.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $99.42.
- With an Outperform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK). The price target seems to have been set at $378.00 for Rockwell Automation. For the fourth quarter, Rockwell Automation had an EPS of $2.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.87. The current stock performance of Rockwell Automation shows a 52-week-high of $354.99 and a 52-week-low of $237.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $330.15.
- With a Market Perform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for Emerson Electric. In the fourth quarter, Emerson Electric showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $105.99 and a 52-week-low of $78.33. Emerson Electric closed at $95.30 at the end of the last trading period.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for 3M is set to $175.00. 3M earned $2.45 in the third quarter, compared to $2.43 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $208.95 and a 52-week-low of $163.38. 3M closed at $177.41 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Market Perform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX Corp (NYSE:IEX). The price target seems to have been set at $230.00 for IDEX. For the third quarter, IDEX had an EPS of $1.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.40. The current stock performance of IDEX shows a 52-week-high of $240.33 and a 52-week-low of $185.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $224.84.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.