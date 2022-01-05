QQQ
Why Intel Shares Are Rising Today

byAdam Eckert
January 5, 2022 10:53 am
Why Intel Shares Are Rising Today

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) is trading higher Wednesday following positive analyst coverage from Northland Capital.

Northland Capital Markets analyst Gus Richard upgraded Intel from a Market Perform rating to an Outperform rating and announced a $62 price target.

Richard believes Intel is starting to execute on a "coherent strategy" for the first time in years. 

The Northland Capital analyst thinks 2022 estimates for Intel are too conservative and notes that the stock is a good place to put money while waiting for multiples to compress. 

Intel is likely "a good place for large-cap managers to wait out multiple compression," Richard said.

Related Link: Read Why Northland Upgraded Intel To Outperform

Intel designs and manufactures microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets.

INTC Price Action: Intel has traded as low as $47.87 and as high as $68.49 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4.71% at $55.65 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Intel.

