QQQ
+ 4.06
383.06
+ 1.05%
BTC/USD
-711.86
56472.21
-1.24%
DIA
+ 6.66
333.80
+ 1.96%
SPY
+ 7.60
442.90
+ 1.69%
TLT
-0.56
152.90
-0.37%
GLD
-1.27
167.43
-0.76%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 2, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
December 2, 2021 11:22 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 2, 2021

 

Upgrades

  • According to William Blair, the prior rating for Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Graco had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.48 and a 52-week-low of $64.34. At the end of the last trading period, Graco closed at $71.68.
  • Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) from Peer Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Autoliv had an EPS of $0.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.48. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $110.59 and a 52-week-low of $80.83. Autoliv closed at $95.53 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. The current stock performance of Aegon shows a 52-week-high of $5.29 and a 52-week-low of $3.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.42.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the third quarter, Public Storage showed an EPS of $3.42, compared to $2.63 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $340.95 and a 52-week-low of $212.22. Public Storage closed at $325.63 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, CubeSmart showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.64 and a 52-week-low of $31.44. CubeSmart closed at $53.10 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Okta showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $294.00 and a 52-week-low of $196.78. Okta closed at $198.08 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Choice Hotels Intl had an EPS of $1.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $153.03 and a 52-week-low of $100.11. Choice Hotels Intl closed at $140.07 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the third quarter, Ford Motor showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.79 and a 52-week-low of $8.43. At the end of the last trading period, Ford Motor closed at $19.58.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Hibbett Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Hibbett showed an EPS of $2.86, compared to $2.95 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hibbett shows a 52-week-high of $101.65 and a 52-week-low of $40.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.31.
  • For Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN), CLSA downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Outperform. For the third quarter, Baozun had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.62. At the end of the last trading period, Baozun closed at $14.55.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, ING Groep had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current stock performance of ING Groep shows a 52-week-high of $15.65 and a 52-week-low of $8.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.66.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Expeditors International of Washington Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Expeditors International earned $2.09 in the third quarter, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Expeditors International shows a 52-week-high of $132.28 and a 52-week-low of $87.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $123.01.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, U.S. Xpress Enterprises showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of U.S. Xpress Enterprises shows a 52-week-high of $12.33 and a 52-week-low of $6.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.34.
  • For BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, BeyondSpring showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.79. BeyondSpring closed at $4.93 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • Noble Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Kandi Technologies Gr is set to $5.00. For the third quarter, Kandi Technologies Gr had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.98 and a 52-week-low of $3.53. Kandi Technologies Gr closed at $3.58 at the end of the last trading period.
  • EF Hutton initiated coverage on Nemaura Medical Inc (NASDAQ:NMRD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nemaura Medical is set to $7.50. In the second quarter, Nemaura Medical showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.40 and a 52-week-low of $3.45. Nemaura Medical closed at $4.68 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG). The price target seems to have been set at $2838.00 for Booking Holdings. For the third quarter, Booking Holdings had an EPS of $37.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $12.27. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2687.29 and a 52-week-low of $1860.73. Booking Holdings closed at $2067.01 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Enovix Corp (NASDAQ:ENVX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Enovix is set to $50.00.
  • With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE). The price target seems to have been set at $173.00 for Expedia Group. Expedia Group earned $3.56 in the third quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $191.85 and a 52-week-low of $118.30. Expedia Group closed at $155.66 at the end of the last trading period.
  • UBS initiated coverage on TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for TripAdvisor is set to $30.00. For the third quarter, TripAdvisor had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The current stock performance of TripAdvisor shows a 52-week-high of $64.95 and a 52-week-low of $25.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.05.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) with a Buy rating. The price target for Uber Technologies is set to $80.00. In the third quarter, Uber Technologies showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.05 and a 52-week-low of $35.80. At the end of the last trading period, Uber Technologies closed at $36.02.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Autohome is set to $38.00. Autohome earned $0.72 in the third quarter, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Autohome shows a 52-week-high of $147.67 and a 52-week-low of $31.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.06.
  • With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Lyft. For the third quarter, Lyft had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.28 and a 52-week-low of $37.97. Lyft closed at $38.22 at the end of the last trading period.
  • UBS initiated coverage on DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH) with a Neutral rating. The price target for DoorDash is set to $200.00. For the third quarter, DoorDash had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.96. The stock has a 52-week-high of $257.25 and a 52-week-low of $110.13. At the end of the last trading period, DoorDash closed at $161.62.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Cos (NYSE:PIPR). The price target seems to have been set at $215.00 for Piper Sandler. For the third quarter, Piper Sandler had an EPS of $4.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.38. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $193.60 and a 52-week-low of $90.84. Piper Sandler closed at $163.39 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) with a Hold rating. The price target for Dropbox is set to $25.00. In the third quarter, Dropbox showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.00 and a 52-week-low of $19.79. Dropbox closed at $23.71 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL) with a Hold rating. In the first quarter, Cracker Barrel Old showed an EPS of $1.52, compared to $0.69 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.82 and a 52-week-low of $119.39. At the end of the last trading period, Cracker Barrel Old closed at $119.40.
  • With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Denny's Corp (NASDAQ:DENN). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Denny's. Denny's earned $0.16 in the third quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Denny's shows a 52-week-high of $20.02 and a 52-week-low of $11.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.36.
  • With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for Ally Financial. In the third quarter, Ally Financial showed an EPS of $2.16, compared to $1.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ally Financial shows a 52-week-high of $56.61 and a 52-week-low of $30.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.97.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Babylon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BBLN) with a Hold rating. The price target for Babylon Holdings is set to $9.00.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Accolade. Accolade earned $0.97 in the second quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.25 and a 52-week-low of $24.29. At the end of the last trading period, Accolade closed at $24.34.
  • With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Tabula Rasa HealthCare earned $0.04 in the third quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shows a 52-week-high of $69.31 and a 52-week-low of $10.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.73.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ:TALK) with a Hold rating. The price target for Talkspace is set to $2.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.27 and a 52-week-low of $1.98. Talkspace closed at $2.13 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2021

Upgrades read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2021

Upgrades read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 28, 2021

  read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 6, 2021

  read more