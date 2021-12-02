Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 2, 2021
Upgrades
- According to William Blair, the prior rating for Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Graco had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.48 and a 52-week-low of $64.34. At the end of the last trading period, Graco closed at $71.68.
- Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) from Peer Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Autoliv had an EPS of $0.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.48. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $110.59 and a 52-week-low of $80.83. Autoliv closed at $95.53 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. The current stock performance of Aegon shows a 52-week-high of $5.29 and a 52-week-low of $3.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.42.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the third quarter, Public Storage showed an EPS of $3.42, compared to $2.63 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $340.95 and a 52-week-low of $212.22. Public Storage closed at $325.63 at the end of the last trading period.
- For CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, CubeSmart showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.64 and a 52-week-low of $31.44. CubeSmart closed at $53.10 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Okta showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $294.00 and a 52-week-low of $196.78. Okta closed at $198.08 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Choice Hotels Intl had an EPS of $1.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $153.03 and a 52-week-low of $100.11. Choice Hotels Intl closed at $140.07 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the third quarter, Ford Motor showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.79 and a 52-week-low of $8.43. At the end of the last trading period, Ford Motor closed at $19.58.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Hibbett Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Hibbett showed an EPS of $2.86, compared to $2.95 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hibbett shows a 52-week-high of $101.65 and a 52-week-low of $40.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.31.
- For Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN), CLSA downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Outperform. For the third quarter, Baozun had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.62. At the end of the last trading period, Baozun closed at $14.55.
- RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, ING Groep had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current stock performance of ING Groep shows a 52-week-high of $15.65 and a 52-week-low of $8.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.66.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Expeditors International of Washington Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Expeditors International earned $2.09 in the third quarter, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Expeditors International shows a 52-week-high of $132.28 and a 52-week-low of $87.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $123.01.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, U.S. Xpress Enterprises showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of U.S. Xpress Enterprises shows a 52-week-high of $12.33 and a 52-week-low of $6.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.34.
- For BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, BeyondSpring showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.79. BeyondSpring closed at $4.93 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- Noble Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Kandi Technologies Gr is set to $5.00. For the third quarter, Kandi Technologies Gr had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.98 and a 52-week-low of $3.53. Kandi Technologies Gr closed at $3.58 at the end of the last trading period.
- EF Hutton initiated coverage on Nemaura Medical Inc (NASDAQ:NMRD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nemaura Medical is set to $7.50. In the second quarter, Nemaura Medical showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.40 and a 52-week-low of $3.45. Nemaura Medical closed at $4.68 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG). The price target seems to have been set at $2838.00 for Booking Holdings. For the third quarter, Booking Holdings had an EPS of $37.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $12.27. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2687.29 and a 52-week-low of $1860.73. Booking Holdings closed at $2067.01 at the end of the last trading period.
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Enovix Corp (NASDAQ:ENVX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Enovix is set to $50.00.
- With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE). The price target seems to have been set at $173.00 for Expedia Group. Expedia Group earned $3.56 in the third quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $191.85 and a 52-week-low of $118.30. Expedia Group closed at $155.66 at the end of the last trading period.
- UBS initiated coverage on TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for TripAdvisor is set to $30.00. For the third quarter, TripAdvisor had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The current stock performance of TripAdvisor shows a 52-week-high of $64.95 and a 52-week-low of $25.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.05.
- UBS initiated coverage on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) with a Buy rating. The price target for Uber Technologies is set to $80.00. In the third quarter, Uber Technologies showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.05 and a 52-week-low of $35.80. At the end of the last trading period, Uber Technologies closed at $36.02.
- UBS initiated coverage on Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Autohome is set to $38.00. Autohome earned $0.72 in the third quarter, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Autohome shows a 52-week-high of $147.67 and a 52-week-low of $31.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.06.
- With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Lyft. For the third quarter, Lyft had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.28 and a 52-week-low of $37.97. Lyft closed at $38.22 at the end of the last trading period.
- UBS initiated coverage on DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH) with a Neutral rating. The price target for DoorDash is set to $200.00. For the third quarter, DoorDash had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.96. The stock has a 52-week-high of $257.25 and a 52-week-low of $110.13. At the end of the last trading period, DoorDash closed at $161.62.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Cos (NYSE:PIPR). The price target seems to have been set at $215.00 for Piper Sandler. For the third quarter, Piper Sandler had an EPS of $4.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.38. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $193.60 and a 52-week-low of $90.84. Piper Sandler closed at $163.39 at the end of the last trading period.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) with a Hold rating. The price target for Dropbox is set to $25.00. In the third quarter, Dropbox showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.00 and a 52-week-low of $19.79. Dropbox closed at $23.71 at the end of the last trading period.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL) with a Hold rating. In the first quarter, Cracker Barrel Old showed an EPS of $1.52, compared to $0.69 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.82 and a 52-week-low of $119.39. At the end of the last trading period, Cracker Barrel Old closed at $119.40.
- With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Denny's Corp (NASDAQ:DENN). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Denny's. Denny's earned $0.16 in the third quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Denny's shows a 52-week-high of $20.02 and a 52-week-low of $11.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.36.
- With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for Ally Financial. In the third quarter, Ally Financial showed an EPS of $2.16, compared to $1.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ally Financial shows a 52-week-high of $56.61 and a 52-week-low of $30.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.97.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Babylon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BBLN) with a Hold rating. The price target for Babylon Holdings is set to $9.00.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Accolade. Accolade earned $0.97 in the second quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.25 and a 52-week-low of $24.29. At the end of the last trading period, Accolade closed at $24.34.
- With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Tabula Rasa HealthCare earned $0.04 in the third quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shows a 52-week-high of $69.31 and a 52-week-low of $10.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.73.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ:TALK) with a Hold rating. The price target for Talkspace is set to $2.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.27 and a 52-week-low of $1.98. Talkspace closed at $2.13 at the end of the last trading period.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.