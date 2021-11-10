Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 10, 2021
Upgrades
- HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded the previous rating for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, BioNTech had an EPS of $14.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $464.00 and a 52-week-low of $80.55. BioNTech closed at $226.37 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Ladenburg Thalmann, the prior rating for HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, HyreCar had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.21 and a 52-week-low of $4.47. HyreCar closed at $7.32 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG), Argus Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Booking Holdings showed an EPS of $37.70, compared to $12.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2687.29 and a 52-week-low of $1860.73. At the end of the last trading period, Booking Holdings closed at $2648.20.
- According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) was changed from Hold to Buy. DCP Midstream earned $0.18 in the third quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DCP Midstream shows a 52-week-high of $33.84 and a 52-week-low of $13.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.73.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was changed from Hold to Buy. General Electric earned $0.57 in the third quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of General Electric shows a 52-week-high of $116.17 and a 52-week-low of $8.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $111.29.
- Mizuho upgraded the previous rating for Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Unity Biotechnology had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.78 and a 52-week-low of $2.20. At the end of the last trading period, Unity Biotechnology closed at $2.57.
Downgrades
- For Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Allstate showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $2.94 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Allstate shows a 52-week-high of $140.00 and a 52-week-low of $91.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $115.19.
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for GoHealth Inc (NASDAQ:GOCO) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, GoHealth had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.37 and a 52-week-low of $4.00. GoHealth closed at $4.33 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Cardiovascular Systems had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.28 and a 52-week-low of $28.27. Cardiovascular Systems closed at $28.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to MKM Partners, the prior rating for Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ:POSH) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Poshmark earned $0.09 in the third quarter. The current stock performance of Poshmark shows a 52-week-high of $104.98 and a 52-week-low of $22.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.53.
- According to Gordon Haskett, the prior rating for DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH) was changed from Buy to Hold. DoorDash earned $0.30 in the third quarter, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DoorDash shows a 52-week-high of $256.09 and a 52-week-low of $110.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $192.01.
- UBS downgraded the previous rating for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Purple Innovation had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.08 and a 52-week-low of $17.95. At the end of the last trading period, Purple Innovation closed at $19.20.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) from Buy to Underperform. In the third quarter, Mantech Intl showed an EPS of $1.01, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $101.35 and a 52-week-low of $72.25. Mantech Intl closed at $80.85 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA), Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Perform. For the fourth quarter, Mueller Water Products had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.37 and a 52-week-low of $11.25. Mueller Water Products closed at $15.43 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Societe Generale, the prior rating for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, ConocoPhillips had an EPS of $1.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.98 and a 52-week-low of $32.87. ConocoPhillips closed at $75.75 at the end of the last trading period.
- Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Casper Sleep Inc (NYSE:CSPR) from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Casper Sleep showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Casper Sleep shows a 52-week-high of $12.00 and a 52-week-low of $3.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.73.
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Purple Innovation had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of Purple Innovation shows a 52-week-high of $41.08 and a 52-week-low of $17.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.20.
- For Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR), RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Underperform. For the third quarter, Palantir Technologies had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.94. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.00 and a 52-week-low of $13.18. At the end of the last trading period, Palantir Technologies closed at $24.25.
Initiations
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) with an Outperform rating. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.15.
