Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 9, 2021
Upgrades
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) from Underweight to Overweight. For the second quarter, New Relic had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of New Relic shows a 52-week-high of $91.09 and a 52-week-low of $51.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $90.94.
- BTIG upgraded the previous rating for The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) from Neutral to Buy. The RealReal earned $0.47 in the third quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of The RealReal shows a 52-week-high of $30.22 and a 52-week-low of $11.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.72.
- Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Vulcan Materials showed an EPS of $1.54, compared to $1.56 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vulcan Materials shows a 52-week-high of $207.50 and a 52-week-low of $132.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $205.76.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Coty showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.71 and a 52-week-low of $3.71. Coty closed at $10.69 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Fate Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.16 and a 52-week-low of $47.20. At the end of the last trading period, Fate Therapeutics closed at $60.79.
- For JM Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM), Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, JM Smucker showed an EPS of $1.90, compared to $2.37 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $140.65 and a 52-week-low of $110.53. JM Smucker closed at $125.08 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) was changed from Hold to Buy. Five9 earned $0.28 in the third quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $211.68 and a 52-week-low of $130.32. Five9 closed at $145.25 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:VFF), Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Village Farms Intl showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.32 and a 52-week-low of $5.74. At the end of the last trading period, Village Farms Intl closed at $8.34.
- According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Tecnoglass had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current stock performance of Tecnoglass shows a 52-week-high of $32.25 and a 52-week-low of $5.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.57.
- Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) from Peer Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, TE Connectivity showed an EPS of $1.69, compared to $1.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $160.46 and a 52-week-low of $104.39. TE Connectivity closed at $158.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for AquaBounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, AquaBounty Technologies had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of AquaBounty Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $13.32 and a 52-week-low of $3.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.86.
- For Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. Cinemark Hldgs earned $0.65 in the third quarter, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.84 and a 52-week-low of $8.65. Cinemark Hldgs closed at $21.65 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Stifel, the prior rating for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, eFFECTOR Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $5.29 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of eFFECTOR Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.12.
Downgrades
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Interestingly, in the third quarter, LifeStance Health Group's EPS was $0.35. The current stock performance of LifeStance Health Group shows a 52-week-high of $29.81 and a 52-week-low of $10.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.83.
- According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was changed from Buy to Hold. Zix earned $0.15 in the third quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.37 and a 52-week-low of $6.35. At the end of the last trading period, Zix closed at $8.51.
- Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating for SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ:SDC) from Hold to Sell. For the third quarter, SmileDirectClub had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.08 and a 52-week-low of $4.63. At the end of the last trading period, SmileDirectClub closed at $5.25.
- According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for eHealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, eHealth had an EPS of $1.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The current stock performance of eHealth shows a 52-week-high of $93.19 and a 52-week-low of $24.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.06.
- Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Nevro showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nevro shows a 52-week-high of $188.14 and a 52-week-low of $99.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $108.94.
- Mizuho downgraded the previous rating for McAfee Corp (NASDAQ:MCFE) from Buy to Neutral. McAfee earned $0.31 in the third quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of McAfee shows a 52-week-high of $32.83 and a 52-week-low of $14.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.50.
- For Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ:VLDR), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Velodyne Lidar showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.81 and a 52-week-low of $5.55. Velodyne Lidar closed at $7.40 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Livent earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Livent shows a 52-week-high of $32.89 and a 52-week-low of $11.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.43.
- B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating for NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, NAPCO Security showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.00 and a 52-week-low of $25.27. NAPCO Security closed at $48.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to Outperform. For the second quarter, Viasat had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.76 and a 52-week-low of $29.82. At the end of the last trading period, Viasat closed at $55.65.
- Needham downgraded the previous rating for Conduent Inc (NASDAQ:CNDT) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Conduent had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current stock performance of Conduent shows a 52-week-high of $8.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.10.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Oyster Point Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:OYST) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Oyster Point Pharma had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.89 and a 52-week-low of $10.00. At the end of the last trading period, Oyster Point Pharma closed at $13.76.
Initiations
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Seagen Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Seagen is set to $195.00. In the third quarter, Seagen showed an EPS of $1.61, compared to $3.50 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Seagen shows a 52-week-high of $202.60 and a 52-week-low of $133.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $190.36.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for ADC Therapeutics is set to $44.00. In the third quarter, ADC Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.34 and a 52-week-low of $20.01. ADC Therapeutics closed at $29.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for OFG Bancorp is set to $31.00. In the third quarter, OFG Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of OFG Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $27.73 and a 52-week-low of $14.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.08.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ingredion is set to $115.00. For the third quarter, Ingredion had an EPS of $1.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.77. The current stock performance of Ingredion shows a 52-week-high of $99.31 and a 52-week-low of $68.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $99.03.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Popular is set to $115.00. Popular earned $3.09 in the third quarter, compared to $2.00 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.59 and a 52-week-low of $44.53. Popular closed at $82.62 at the end of the last trading period.
- JMP Securities initiated coverage on Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Paragon 28 is set to $30.00. Paragon 28 closed at $24.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for MiNK Therapeutics. MiNK Therapeutics closed at $18.96 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA). The price target seems to have been set at $4.50 for ADMA Biologics. ADMA Biologics earned $0.14 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.11 and a 52-week-low of $1.01. At the end of the last trading period, ADMA Biologics closed at $1.38.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Moderna is set to $304.00. In the third quarter, Moderna showed an EPS of $7.70, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $497.49 and a 52-week-low of $70.87. Moderna closed at $244.68 at the end of the last trading period.
