Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 8, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
November 8, 2021 9:03 am
Upgrades

  • For Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), Benchmark upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Nektar Therapeutics earned $0.70 in the third quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.75 and a 52-week-low of $12.35. At the end of the last trading period, Nektar Therapeutics closed at $13.45.
  • Needham upgraded the previous rating for Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) from Hold to Buy. Cognex earned $0.40 in the third quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.82 and a 52-week-low of $69.06. At the end of the last trading period, Cognex closed at $78.96.
  • For Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Interface earned $0.29 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.11 and a 52-week-low of $6.50. Interface closed at $15.99 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Accel Entertainment Inc (NYSE:ACEL) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Accel Entertainment showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.75 and a 52-week-low of $8.82. At the end of the last trading period, Accel Entertainment closed at $13.18.
  • According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Appian showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $260.00 and a 52-week-low of $72.00. At the end of the last trading period, Appian closed at $90.73.
  • For KVH Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KVHI), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. KVH Industries earned $0.05 in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.29 and a 52-week-low of $8.52. At the end of the last trading period, KVH Industries closed at $10.49.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. AvalonBay Communities earned $2.06 in the third quarter, compared to $2.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $241.63 and a 52-week-low of $146.95. At the end of the last trading period, AvalonBay Communities closed at $237.84.
  • According to Benchmark, the prior rating for ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) was changed from Hold to Buy. ACM Research earned $0.56 in the third quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ACM Research shows a 52-week-high of $144.81 and a 52-week-low of $60.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $102.69.
  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) was changed from Hold to Buy. Fair Isaac earned $3.38 in the third quarter, compared to $2.58 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fair Isaac shows a 52-week-high of $553.97 and a 52-week-low of $379.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $380.20.
  • For Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Tenaris showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.78 and a 52-week-low of $11.77. At the end of the last trading period, Tenaris closed at $24.71.
  • BTIG upgraded the previous rating for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) from Sell to Neutral. For the third quarter, AG Mortgage Investment had an EPS of $0.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.22 and a 52-week-low of $2.65. AG Mortgage Investment closed at $13.00 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

  • For Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $1.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.13. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.40 and a 52-week-low of $8.70. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals closed at $8.82 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. In the third quarter, bluebird bio showed an EPS of $3.16, compared to $2.94 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.68 and a 52-week-low of $12.90. At the end of the last trading period, bluebird bio closed at $13.14.
  • Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Harsco had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.73 and a 52-week-low of $12.65. Harsco closed at $15.43 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Northcoast Research downgraded the previous rating for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Shake Shack had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $138.38 and a 52-week-low of $68.23. At the end of the last trading period, Shake Shack closed at $90.97.
  • For McAfee Corp (NASDAQ:MCFE), Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Interestingly, in the second quarter, McAfee's EPS was $0.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.83 and a 52-week-low of $14.80. At the end of the last trading period, McAfee closed at $25.46.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) from Buy to Underperform. In the second quarter, Purple Innovation showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Purple Innovation shows a 52-week-high of $41.08 and a 52-week-low of $18.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.50.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Spire showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Spire shows a 52-week-high of $77.95 and a 52-week-low of $57.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.35.
  • According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Itron had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $122.31 and a 52-week-low of $66.32. Itron closed at $79.12 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for UDR Inc (NYSE:UDR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, UDR showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of UDR shows a 52-week-high of $56.45 and a 52-week-low of $33.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.81.
  • According to Benchmark, the prior rating for Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Emergent BioSolutions had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $127.20 and a 52-week-low of $29.88. At the end of the last trading period, Emergent BioSolutions closed at $33.11.
  • According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $1.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.13. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.40 and a 52-week-low of $8.70. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals closed at $8.82 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ:DNUT) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Krispy Kreme earned $0.13. The current stock performance of Krispy Kreme shows a 52-week-high of $21.69 and a 52-week-low of $12.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.10.
  • According to JMP Securities, the prior rating for Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) was changed from Market Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Palomar Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Palomar Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $115.40 and a 52-week-low of $61.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $95.00.
  • For Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA), HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Calithera Biosciences earned $0.19 in the second quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Calithera Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $6.18 and a 52-week-low of $0.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.86.
  • According to Stifel, the prior rating for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) was changed from Buy to Hold. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals earned $1.37 in the third quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $68.40 and a 52-week-low of $8.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.82.
  • According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Aptiv earned $0.38 in the third quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $180.81 and a 52-week-low of $101.14. Aptiv closed at $175.03 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

  • Maxim Group initiated coverage on Paltalk Inc (NASDAQ:PALT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Paltalk is set to $12.00. For the second quarter, Paltalk had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.20 and a 52-week-low of $1.10. Paltalk closed at $4.52 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Walker & Dunlop is set to $190.00. Walker & Dunlop earned $2.21 in the third quarter, compared to $1.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.87 and a 52-week-low of $65.79. At the end of the last trading period, Walker & Dunlop closed at $145.49.
  • With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group Inc IV (NYSE:DMYQ). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for dMY Technology Group Inc. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.48 and a 52-week-low of $9.57. At the end of the last trading period, dMY Technology Group Inc closed at $10.23.
  • Wedbush initiated coverage on 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for 2seventy bio is set to $40.00. At the end of the last trading period, 2seventy bio closed at $33.62.
  • With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on GitLab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB). The price target seems to have been set at $175.00 for GitLab. At the end of the last trading period, GitLab closed at $123.54.
  • With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for IHS Holding. IHS Holding earned $1.60 in the second quarter, compared to $1.50 in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.32.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for AvidXchange Holdings is set to $31.00. At the end of the last trading period, AvidXchange Holdings closed at $23.81.
  • B of A Securities initiated coverage on GitLab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) with a Buy rating. The price target for GitLab is set to $140.00. At the end of the last trading period, GitLab closed at $123.54.
  • With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Latham Group Inc (NASDAQ:SWIM). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Latham Group. Latham Group earned $0.49 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.73 and a 52-week-low of $12.69. Latham Group closed at $16.05 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS) with a Buy rating. The price target for IHS Holding is set to $29.00. In the second quarter, IHS Holding showed an EPS of $1.60, compared to $1.50 from the year-ago quarter. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.32.

