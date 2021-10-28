QQQ
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 28, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
October 28, 2021 10:48 am
Upgrades

  • For Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT), Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Boot Barn Holdings earned $1.22 in the second quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.39 and a 52-week-low of $31.21. At the end of the last trading period, Boot Barn Holdings closed at $100.31.
  • Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating for Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ:TER) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Teradyne had an EPS of $1.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. The current stock performance of Teradyne shows a 52-week-high of $147.90 and a 52-week-low of $85.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $123.07.
  • For Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Norfolk Southern showed an EPS of $3.06, compared to $2.51 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $295.14 and a 52-week-low of $196.15. At the end of the last trading period, Norfolk Southern closed at $287.06.
  • According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ:TER) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Teradyne earned $1.59 in the third quarter, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.90 and a 52-week-low of $85.00. At the end of the last trading period, Teradyne closed at $123.07.
  • According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Eversource Energy had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.66 and a 52-week-low of $76.64. At the end of the last trading period, Eversource Energy closed at $85.58.
  • For First Commonwealth Financial Corp (NYSE:FCF), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. First Commonwealth earned $0.36 in the third quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.69 and a 52-week-low of $8.19. First Commonwealth closed at $14.49 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) from Neutral to Outperform. PACCAR earned $1.08 in the third quarter, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PACCAR shows a 52-week-high of $103.19 and a 52-week-low of $77.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.77.
  • For InflaRx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. InflaRx earned $0.40 in the second quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.88 and a 52-week-low of $2.23. InflaRx closed at $2.86 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

  • According to Capital One, the prior rating for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Matador Resources earned $1.25 in the third quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.23 and a 52-week-low of $6.29. At the end of the last trading period, Matador Resources closed at $43.63.
  • For Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV), Northland Capital Markets downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Brightcove showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.26 and a 52-week-low of $10.76. At the end of the last trading period, Brightcove closed at $11.86.
  • According to Northcoast Research, the prior rating for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Motorola Solutions had an EPS of $2.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $251.45 and a 52-week-low of $156.30. Motorola Solutions closed at $250.05 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Avis Budget Gr showed an EPS of $5.90, compared to $5.60 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $181.25 and a 52-week-low of $28.20. Avis Budget Gr closed at $165.99 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, BJ's Wholesale Club had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. The current stock performance of BJ's Wholesale Club shows a 52-week-high of $61.79 and a 52-week-low of $36.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.12.
  • For Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus earned $0.59 in the third quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.30 and a 52-week-low of $8.24. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus closed at $8.93 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) from Outperform to Perform. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals earned $0.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $30.95 and a 52-week-low of $9.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.92.
  • According to JMP Securities, the prior rating for AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) was changed from Market Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, AGNC Investment showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $1.28 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.84 and a 52-week-low of $13.71. At the end of the last trading period, AGNC Investment closed at $16.37.
  • For Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN), Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Elanco Animal Health showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Elanco Animal Health shows a 52-week-high of $37.49 and a 52-week-low of $26.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.31.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) from Outperform to Neutral. Phillips 66 Partners earned $0.91 in the second quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.17 and a 52-week-low of $22.25. At the end of the last trading period, Phillips 66 Partners closed at $39.31.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Sherwin-Williams showed an EPS of $2.09, compared to $2.76 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $768.00 and a 52-week-low of $244.67. Sherwin-Williams closed at $317.38 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For CVR Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. CVR Energy earned $0.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.02 and a 52-week-low of $9.81. CVR Energy closed at $19.67 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BRP Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRP). The price target seems to have been set at $43.00 for BRP Group. BRP Group earned $0.14 in the second quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.82 and a 52-week-low of $22.79. At the end of the last trading period, BRP Group closed at $36.93.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Loop Industries is set to $19.50. Loop Industries earned $0.19 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.20 and a 52-week-low of $5.70. Loop Industries closed at $13.75 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Bernstein initiated coverage on NIO Inc (NYSE:NIO) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for NIO is set to $45.00. For the second quarter, NIO had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current stock performance of NIO shows a 52-week-high of $66.99 and a 52-week-low of $26.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.31.
  • Bernstein initiated coverage on Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Li Auto is set to $43.00. In the second quarter, Li Auto earned $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.70 and a 52-week-low of $15.98. At the end of the last trading period, Li Auto closed at $32.67.
  • Bernstein initiated coverage on XPeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for XPeng is set to $56.00. XPeng earned $0.21 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.49 and a 52-week-low of $18.50. XPeng closed at $45.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE). The price target seems to have been set at $43.00 for Xenon Pharmaceuticals. Xenon Pharmaceuticals earned $0.51 in the second quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $34.87 and a 52-week-low of $9.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.09.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GRIN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Grindrod Shipping Hldgs is set to $20.00. In the second quarter, Grindrod Shipping Hldgs earned $0.95. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.49 and a 52-week-low of $3.22. Grindrod Shipping Hldgs closed at $13.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Summit Materials is set to $45.00. Summit Materials earned $0.49 in the second quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.12 and a 52-week-low of $15.44. At the end of the last trading period, Summit Materials closed at $34.74.

