Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 22, 2021
Upgrades
- For DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM), Roth Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. DMC Glb earned $0.02 in the third quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.00 and a 52-week-low of $32.52. DMC Glb closed at $39.23 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX), Argus Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Equifax showed an EPS of $1.85, compared to $1.87 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Equifax shows a 52-week-high of $279.59 and a 52-week-low of $135.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $255.47.
- For Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH), BTIG upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Invitation Homes showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.48 and a 52-week-low of $26.87. At the end of the last trading period, Invitation Homes closed at $40.30.
- According to BTIG, the prior rating for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, American Homes 4 Rent showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.61 and a 52-week-low of $27.71. At the end of the last trading period, American Homes 4 Rent closed at $39.57.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) was changed from Underperform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Marsh & McLennan had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $168.90 and a 52-week-low of $102.11. Marsh & McLennan closed at $168.43 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to In-Line. For the second quarter, Invesco had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The current stock performance of Invesco shows a 52-week-high of $29.71 and a 52-week-low of $12.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.00.
- For Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN), Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Lindsay earned $0.53 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $179.26 and a 52-week-low of $103.17. At the end of the last trading period, Lindsay closed at $145.02.
- For GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, GasLog Partners had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of GasLog Partners shows a 52-week-high of $5.93 and a 52-week-low of $2.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.54.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Tri Pointe Homes Inc (NYSE:TPH) was changed from Underperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, Tri Pointe Homes had an EPS of $1.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.35 and a 52-week-low of $16.14. Tri Pointe Homes closed at $23.93 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.37 and a 52-week-low of $6.37. At the end of the last trading period, Coterra Energy closed at $20.78.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Zoom Video Communications showed an EPS of $1.36, compared to $0.92 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zoom Video Communications shows a 52-week-high of $553.86 and a 52-week-low of $250.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $274.78.
Downgrades
- For Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. Southwest Airlines earned $0.23 in the third quarter, compared to $1.99 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Southwest Airlines shows a 52-week-high of $64.75 and a 52-week-low of $37.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.66.
- According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for TriState Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) was changed from Buy to Neutral. TriState Capital Holdings earned $0.44 in the third quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.19 and a 52-week-low of $12.09. TriState Capital Holdings closed at $31.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI), National Bank Of Canada downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, Alamos Gold showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.21 and a 52-week-low of $6.94. At the end of the last trading period, Alamos Gold closed at $8.02.
- Mizuho downgraded the previous rating for Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Intel had an EPS of $1.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.11. The current stock performance of Intel shows a 52-week-high of $68.49 and a 52-week-low of $43.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.00.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Intel showed an EPS of $1.71, compared to $1.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Intel shows a 52-week-high of $68.49 and a 52-week-low of $43.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.00.
- According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for Metacrine Inc (NASDAQ:MTCR) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Metacrine earned $0.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.59. At the end of the last trading period, Metacrine closed at $3.83.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) from Outperform to In-Line. For the second quarter, T. Rowe Price Gr had an EPS of $3.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $224.56 and a 52-week-low of $124.94. At the end of the last trading period, T. Rowe Price Gr closed at $204.62.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, U.S. Xpress Enterprises had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.33 and a 52-week-low of $6.18. U.S. Xpress Enterprises closed at $9.29 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC), UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Intel earned $1.71 in the third quarter, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.49 and a 52-week-low of $43.61. At the end of the last trading period, Intel closed at $56.00.
- Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Ally Financial showed an EPS of $2.16, compared to $1.25 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.61 and a 52-week-low of $25.86. Ally Financial closed at $52.97 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for PPG Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. PPG Industries earned $1.69 in the third quarter, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.97 and a 52-week-low of $123.52. At the end of the last trading period, PPG Industries closed at $165.00.
- For BankUnited Inc (NYSE:BKU), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, BankUnited had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.70 and a 52-week-low of $23.30. BankUnited closed at $42.40 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- For TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC), Guggenheim initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the second quarter, TPI Composites showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $1.87 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.36 and a 52-week-low of $30.45. TPI Composites closed at $33.78 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Porch Group. In the second quarter, Porch Group earned $0.26. The current stock performance of Porch Group shows a 52-week-high of $24.41 and a 52-week-low of $11.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.12.
- With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Agora Inc (NASDAQ:API). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Agora. In the second quarter, Agora showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $4.60 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Agora shows a 52-week-high of $114.97 and a 52-week-low of $24.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.13.
- Needham initiated coverage on Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Global E Online is set to $75.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Global E Online's EPS was $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.77 and a 52-week-low of $24.22. At the end of the last trading period, Global E Online closed at $66.38.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Cinemark Hldgs. In the second quarter, Cinemark Hldgs showed an EPS of $1.19, compared to $1.27 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cinemark Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $27.84 and a 52-week-low of $7.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.79.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Imax is set to $27.00. Imax earned $0.12 in the second quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.05 and a 52-week-low of $10.76. Imax closed at $20.55 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Progress Software. For the third quarter, Progress Software had an EPS of $1.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.86 and a 52-week-low of $35.63. At the end of the last trading period, Progress Software closed at $50.65.
- With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX). The price target seems to have been set at $250.00 for BioNTech. BioNTech earned $12.97 in the second quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $464.00 and a 52-week-low of $75.34. BioNTech closed at $286.36 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CureVac NV (NASDAQ:CVAC). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for CureVac. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $151.80 and a 52-week-low of $37.54. CureVac closed at $40.18 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Sell rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA). The price target seems to have been set at $250.00 for Moderna. For the second quarter, Moderna had an EPS of $6.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $497.49 and a 52-week-low of $65.49. At the end of the last trading period, Moderna closed at $339.57.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Boeing is set to $275.00. For the second quarter, Boeing had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $278.57 and a 52-week-low of $141.58. At the end of the last trading period, Boeing closed at $214.34.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on AAR Corp (NYSE:AIR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for AAR is set to $45.00. For the first quarter, AAR had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.49 and a 52-week-low of $18.22. AAR closed at $33.85 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Ducommun Inc (NYSE:DCO). The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for Ducommun. Ducommun earned $0.74 in the second quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ducommun shows a 52-week-high of $65.40 and a 52-week-low of $31.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.64.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR). The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs. For the second quarter, Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.63 and a 52-week-low of $17.71. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs closed at $43.21 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on TransDigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG). The price target seems to have been set at $700.00 for TransDigm Gr. TransDigm Gr earned $3.33 in the third quarter, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $688.03 and a 52-week-low of $453.76. TransDigm Gr closed at $650.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on VSE Corp (NASDAQ:VSEC). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for VSE. For the second quarter, VSE had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.44 and a 52-week-low of $27.50. At the end of the last trading period, VSE closed at $48.33.
- With a Sector Perform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV). The price target seems to have been set at $95.00 for AeroVironment. For the first quarter, AeroVironment had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $143.72 and a 52-week-low of $74.10. At the end of the last trading period, AeroVironment closed at $92.87.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Heico is set to $145.00. In the third quarter, Heico showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $148.95 and a 52-week-low of $102.64. Heico closed at $140.39 at the end of the last trading period.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Mercury Systems is set to $55.00. Mercury Systems earned $0.73 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mercury Systems shows a 52-week-high of $88.96 and a 52-week-low of $44.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.32.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Hexcel is set to $65.00. For the third quarter, Hexcel had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.99 and a 52-week-low of $31.32. Hexcel closed at $57.24 at the end of the last trading period.
