Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 18, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
October 18, 2021 10:22 am
Upgrades

For Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM), DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Martin Marietta Materials showed an EPS of $3.81, compared to $3.49 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Martin Marietta Materials shows a 52-week-high of $391.76 and a 52-week-low of $239.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $365.77.

DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating for Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Vulcan Materials had an EPS of $1.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.60. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $194.17 and a 52-week-low of $131.36. Vulcan Materials closed at $176.93 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Westlake Chemical had an EPS of $4.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $106.47 and a 52-week-low of $64.41. Westlake Chemical closed at $98.10 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Host Hotels & Resorts earned $0.12 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Host Hotels & Resorts shows a 52-week-high of $18.52 and a 52-week-low of $10.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.78.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Hersha Hospitality showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $1.75 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.05 and a 52-week-low of $4.70. Hersha Hospitality closed at $9.04 at the end of the last trading period.

For Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Public Storage showed an EPS of $3.15, compared to $2.46 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $332.95 and a 52-week-low of $212.22. Public Storage closed at $319.42 at the end of the last trading period.

For Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Adecoagro earned $0.12 in the second quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Adecoagro shows a 52-week-high of $11.77 and a 52-week-low of $4.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.93.

According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) was changed from Hold to Buy. Occidental Petroleum earned $0.32 in the second quarter, compared to $1.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.57 and a 52-week-low of $8.52. Occidental Petroleum closed at $31.66 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:ARGO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Argo Gr Intl Hldgs showed an EPS of $1.60, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Argo Gr Intl Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $58.60 and a 52-week-low of $34.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.80.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Five9 showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $211.68 and a 52-week-low of $130.32. Five9 closed at $153.96 at the end of the last trading period.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Fortune Brands Home showed an EPS of $1.56, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.00 and a 52-week-low of $78.81. At the end of the last trading period, Fortune Brands Home closed at $94.75.

Mizuho upgraded the previous rating for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Antero Resources showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.25 and a 52-week-low of $3.24. At the end of the last trading period, Antero Resources closed at $19.59.

Mizuho upgraded the previous rating for Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) from Neutral to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.37 and a 52-week-low of $6.37. At the end of the last trading period, Coterra Energy closed at $20.34.

For Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Beacon Roofing Supply showed an EPS of $1.60, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.93 and a 52-week-low of $30.49. Beacon Roofing Supply closed at $52.60 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Ternium earned $5.21 in the second quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.86 and a 52-week-low of $18.51. Ternium closed at $44.65 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for DexCom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, DexCom had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $579.00 and a 52-week-low of $305.63. At the end of the last trading period, DexCom closed at $544.47.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) was changed from Peer Perform to Underperform. Dow earned $2.72 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dow shows a 52-week-high of $71.38 and a 52-week-low of $44.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.96.

For Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the second quarter, Service Properties Trust showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.39 and a 52-week-low of $6.86. At the end of the last trading period, Service Properties Trust closed at $11.76.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the second quarter, Apple Hospitality REIT showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.59 and a 52-week-low of $9.55. Apple Hospitality REIT closed at $16.09 at the end of the last trading period.

For Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Park Hotels & Resorts had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.67 and a 52-week-low of $9.31. Park Hotels & Resorts closed at $19.12 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Core Laboratories NV (NYSE:CLB) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. For the second quarter, Core Laboratories had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.87 and a 52-week-low of $13.43. At the end of the last trading period, Core Laboratories closed at $31.54.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Steel Dynamics had an EPS of No EPS Value , compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.37 and a 52-week-low of $30.26. At the end of the last trading period, Steel Dynamics closed at $61.88.

UBS downgraded the previous rating for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) from Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, Virgin Galactic Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Virgin Galactic Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $62.80 and a 52-week-low of $14.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.01.

For Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA), Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Corteva showed an EPS of $1.40, compared to $1.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.98 and a 52-week-low of $31.16. Corteva closed at $43.51 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. Upstart Holdings earned $0.62 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $401.49 and a 52-week-low of $22.61. At the end of the last trading period, Upstart Holdings closed at $390.00.

For Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. Goosehead Insurance earned $0.13 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $181.30 and a 52-week-low of $78.86. Goosehead Insurance closed at $163.00 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) from Neutral to Underperform. PTC Therapeutics earned $1.68 in the second quarter, compared to $2.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.82 and a 52-week-low of $35.77. At the end of the last trading period, PTC Therapeutics closed at $38.09.

For Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. Consolidated Edison earned $0.53 in the second quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.92 and a 52-week-low of $65.56. At the end of the last trading period, Consolidated Edison closed at $74.47.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Latch Inc (NASDAQ:LTCH) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Latch earned $0.24. The current stock performance of Latch shows a 52-week-high of $14.83 and a 52-week-low of $9.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.92.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Infinera Corp (NASDAQ:INFN) from Neutral to Underweight. In the second quarter, Infinera showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.51 and a 52-week-low of $6.03. At the end of the last trading period, Infinera closed at $8.06.

For Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Avaya Hldgs had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.06 and a 52-week-low of $15.86. At the end of the last trading period, Avaya Hldgs closed at $19.93.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Sensata Technologies had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.80 and a 52-week-low of $42.52. At the end of the last trading period, Sensata Technologies closed at $58.37.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Summit Materials earned $0.49 in the second quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Summit Materials shows a 52-week-high of $37.12 and a 52-week-low of $15.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.43.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Walt Disney earned $0.80 in the third quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $203.02 and a 52-week-low of $117.23. At the end of the last trading period, Walt Disney closed at $176.46.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) from Neutral to Sell. NetApp earned $1.15 in the first quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NetApp shows a 52-week-high of $94.69 and a 52-week-low of $41.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $94.42.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for CatchMark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) from Outperform to Underperform. For the second quarter, CatchMark Timber Trust had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.78 and a 52-week-low of $7.92. CatchMark Timber Trust closed at $9.40 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST). The price target seems to have been set at $63.00 for Toast. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Toast closed at $56.21.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Coterra Energy is set to $32.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.37 and a 52-week-low of $6.37. At the end of the last trading period, Coterra Energy closed at $20.34.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain PLC (NASDAQ:ARBK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Argo Blockchain is set to $24.00. The current stock performance of Argo Blockchain shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.92.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) with a Buy rating. The price target for Toast is set to $64.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Toast closed at $56.21 at the end of the last trading period.

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) with a Buy rating. The price target for KULR Tech Group is set to $3.50. KULR Tech Group earned $0.06 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.19 and a 52-week-low of $1.01. At the end of the last trading period, KULR Tech Group closed at $2.08.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Engagesmart. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Engagesmart closed at $32.28 at the end of the last trading period.

For Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Engagesmart closed at $32.28 at the end of the last trading period.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zevia is set to $16.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Zevia’s EPS was $0.30. The current stock performance of Zevia shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.44.

With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Sovos Brands. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Sovos Brands closed at $14.17.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FUTU). The price target seems to have been set at $114.00 for Futu Holdings. Futu Holdings earned $0.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Futu Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $204.25 and a 52-week-low of $29.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.73.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Sterling Check. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Sterling Check closed at $25.60 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Freshworks is set to $43.00. For the fourth quarter, Freshworks had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Freshworks closed at $41.45.

With a Buy rating, Compass Point initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain PLC (NASDAQ:ARBK). The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Argo Blockchain. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Argo Blockchain closed at $16.92.

With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for Engagesmart. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Engagesmart closed at $32.28.

With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Vicarious Surgical. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Vicarious Surgical closed at $10.57 at the end of the last trading period.

William Blair initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) with an Outperform rating. The current stock performance of Brilliant Earth Group shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.73.

For Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The current stock performance of Sovos Brands shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.17.

William Blair initiated coverage on Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ:RELY) with an Outperform rating. Remitly Global earned $0.28 in the third quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Remitly Global closed at $40.20 at the end of the last trading period.

William Blair initiated coverage on Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) with an Outperform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Sterling Check closed at $25.60.

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for a.k.a. Brands Holding is set to $12.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, a.k.a. Brands Holding closed at $8.52.

With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP). The price target seems to have been set at $112.00 for Trupanion. Trupanion earned $0.23 in the second quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $126.53 and a 52-week-low of $69.74. Trupanion closed at $91.16 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Engagesmart. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Engagesmart closed at $32.28.

With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Sovos Brands. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Sovos Brands closed at $14.17.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Brilliant Earth Group is set to $16.00. The current stock performance of Brilliant Earth Group shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.73.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Brilliant Earth Group. The current stock performance of Brilliant Earth Group shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.73.

William Blair initiated coverage on Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) with an Outperform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Toast closed at $56.21.

Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Thorne HealthTech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Thorne HealthTech is set to $13.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Thorne HealthTech closed at $8.02 at the end of the last trading period.

Needham initiated coverage on Nerdy Inc (NYSE:NRDY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nerdy is set to $13.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Nerdy’s EPS was $0.16. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Nerdy closed at $8.94 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED). The price target seems to have been set at $230.00 for Universal Display. For the second quarter, Universal Display had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of Universal Display shows a 52-week-high of $262.77 and a 52-week-low of $163.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $176.81.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Western Alliance is set to $150.00. For the second quarter, Western Alliance had an EPS of $2.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $116.49 and a 52-week-low of $36.54. At the end of the last trading period, Western Alliance closed at $114.38.

With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER). The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for Sterling Check. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Sterling Check closed at $25.60 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ:RELY). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Remitly Global. Remitly Global earned $0.28 in the third quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Remitly Global closed at $40.20.

With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Sterling Check. The current stock performance of Sterling Check shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.60.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Freshworks is set to $50.00. For the fourth quarter, Freshworks had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Freshworks closed at $41.45.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT). The price target seems to have been set at $44.00 for Engagesmart. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Engagesmart closed at $32.28.

Stifel initiated coverage on Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sovos Brands is set to $17.00. The current stock performance of Sovos Brands shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.17.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Freshworks is set to $50.00. Freshworks earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Freshworks shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.45.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Sterling Check. The current stock performance of Sterling Check shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.60.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for a.k.a. Brands Holding. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . a.k.a. Brands Holding closed at $8.52 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Nerdy Inc (NYSE:NRDY). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Nerdy. In the second quarter, Nerdy earned $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Nerdy closed at $8.94.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) with a Market Perform rating. In the fourth quarter, Freshworks showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Freshworks closed at $41.45.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Engagesmart is set to $40.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Engagesmart closed at $32.28 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ:RELY). The price target seems to have been set at $52.00 for Remitly Global. For the third quarter, Remitly Global had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Remitly Global closed at $40.20 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH). The price target seems to have been set at $53.00 for Freshworks. Freshworks earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Freshworks closed at $41.45.

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Surgery Partners is set to $50.00. For the second quarter, Surgery Partners had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.58 and a 52-week-low of $20.87. Surgery Partners closed at $40.98 at the end of the last trading period.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ:ATAI) with a Buy rating. The price target for ATAI Life Sciences is set to $40.00. In the second quarter, ATAI Life Sciences earned $0.37. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.91 and a 52-week-low of $12.12. ATAI Life Sciences closed at $13.50 at the end of the last trading period.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INFI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Infinity Pharmaceuticals is set to $9.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals earned $0.13 in the second quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $5.98 and a 52-week-low of $1.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.64.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Sterling Check. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Sterling Check closed at $25.60 at the end of the last trading period.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Thorne HealthTech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Thorne HealthTech is set to $11.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Thorne HealthTech closed at $8.02.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sovos Brands is set to $20.00. The current stock performance of Sovos Brands shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.17.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sovos Brands is set to $17.00. The current stock performance of Sovos Brands shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.17.

Barclays initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain PLC (NASDAQ:ARBK) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Argo Blockchain is set to $22.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Argo Blockchain closed at $16.92.

China Renaissance initiated coverage on Aurora Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:JG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aurora Mobile is set to $4.07. For the second quarter, Aurora Mobile had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of Aurora Mobile shows a 52-week-high of $11.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.52.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain PLC (NASDAQ:ARBK). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Argo Blockchain. The current stock performance of Argo Blockchain shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.92.

With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Freshworks. For the fourth quarter, Freshworks had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of Freshworks shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.45.

With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Engagesmart. The current stock performance of Engagesmart shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.28.

Needham initiated coverage on Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) with a Buy rating. The price target for Toast is set to $70.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Toast closed at $56.21 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for a.k.a. Brands Holding is set to $13.00. The current stock performance of a.k.a. Brands Holding shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.52.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Freshworks is set to $51.00. Freshworks earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Freshworks closed at $41.45.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH). The price target seems to have been set at $44.00 for Freshworks. In the fourth quarter, Freshworks showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Freshworks closed at $41.45.

With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Engagesmart. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Engagesmart closed at $32.28 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Sovos Brands. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Sovos Brands closed at $14.17.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ:RELY). The price target seems to have been set at $57.00 for Remitly Global. For the third quarter, Remitly Global had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Remitly Global closed at $40.20.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Thorne HealthTech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Thorne HealthTech is set to $11.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Thorne HealthTech closed at $8.02.

Jefferies initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) with a Buy rating. The price target for a.k.a. Brands Holding is set to $20.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, a.k.a. Brands Holding closed at $8.52.

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sovos Brands is set to $17.00. The current stock performance of Sovos Brands shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.17.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Brilliant Earth Group is set to $16.00. The current stock performance of Brilliant Earth Group shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.73.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Brilliant Earth Group. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Brilliant Earth Group closed at $13.73 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sovos Brands is set to $17.00. The current stock performance of Sovos Brands shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.17.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Brilliant Earth Group is set to $16.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Brilliant Earth Group closed at $13.73.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Toast is set to $57.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Toast closed at $56.21.

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Brilliant Earth Group is set to $18.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Brilliant Earth Group closed at $13.73.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for a.k.a. Brands Holding. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . a.k.a. Brands Holding closed at $8.52 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Freshworks. Freshworks earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Freshworks shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.45.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Brilliant Earth Group is set to $16.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Brilliant Earth Group closed at $13.73 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for Sterling Check. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Sterling Check closed at $25.60 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Sovos Brands. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Sovos Brands closed at $14.17 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ:RELY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Remitly Global is set to $61.00. Remitly Global earned $0.28 in the third quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Remitly Global shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.20.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST). The price target seems to have been set at $52.00 for Toast. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Toast closed at $56.21 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Sterling Check. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Sterling Check closed at $25.60 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ:RELY). The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for Remitly Global. Remitly Global earned $0.28 in the third quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Remitly Global closed at $40.20 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Engagesmart is set to $40.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Engagesmart closed at $32.28 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Nerdy Inc (NYSE:NRDY). The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Nerdy. Nerdy earned $0.16 in the second quarter. The current stock performance of Nerdy shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.94.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ:RELY). The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for Remitly Global. For the third quarter, Remitly Global had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The current stock performance of Remitly Global shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.20.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Toast is set to $65.00. The current stock performance of Toast shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.21.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST). The price target seems to have been set at $63.00 for Toast. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Toast closed at $56.21.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Freshworks is set to $50.00. For the fourth quarter, Freshworks had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of Freshworks shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.45.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

