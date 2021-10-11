Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 11, 2021

Upgrades

According to Vertical Research, the prior rating for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) was changed from Hold to Buy. C.H. Robinson Worldwide earned $1.44 in the second quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shows a 52-week-high of $106.75 and a 52-week-low of $84.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $90.66.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, ChemoCentryx had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.29 and a 52-week-low of $9.53. At the end of the last trading period, ChemoCentryx closed at $38.41.

Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) from Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, NMI Holdings showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NMI Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $26.82 and a 52-week-low of $19.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.32.

According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, ChemoCentryx showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.29 and a 52-week-low of $9.53. ChemoCentryx closed at $38.41 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Autoliv showed an EPS of $1.20, compared to $1.40 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.76 and a 52-week-low of $74.53. At the end of the last trading period, Autoliv closed at $91.69.

Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Starbucks had an EPS of $1.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $126.32 and a 52-week-low of $85.45. Starbucks closed at $111.22 at the end of the last trading period.

Berenberg upgraded the previous rating for Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Eli Lilly had an EPS of $1.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $275.87 and a 52-week-low of $129.21. Eli Lilly closed at $233.94 at the end of the last trading period.

Needham upgraded the previous rating for Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Zuora had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.65 and a 52-week-low of $9.27. At the end of the last trading period, Zuora closed at $16.65.

For ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. In the second quarter, ChemoCentryx showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ChemoCentryx shows a 52-week-high of $70.29 and a 52-week-low of $9.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.41.

Downgrades

For JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT), Vertical Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, JB Hunt Transport Servs had an EPS of $1.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.14. The current stock performance of JB Hunt Transport Servs shows a 52-week-high of $184.38 and a 52-week-low of $119.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $169.78.

For IPG Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. IPG Photonics earned $1.29 in the second quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of IPG Photonics shows a 52-week-high of $262.55 and a 52-week-low of $151.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $159.53.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Comcast had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. The current stock performance of Comcast shows a 52-week-high of $61.80 and a 52-week-low of $40.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.70.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Magna International showed an EPS of $1.40, compared to $1.71 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Magna International shows a 52-week-high of $104.28 and a 52-week-low of $49.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.99.

BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for TravelCenters Of America Inc (NASDAQ:TA) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, TravelCenters Of America showed an EPS of $2.08, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of TravelCenters Of America shows a 52-week-high of $57.28 and a 52-week-low of $22.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.62.

For Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Charter Communications showed an EPS of $5.29, compared to $3.63 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Charter Communications shows a 52-week-high of $825.62 and a 52-week-low of $572.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $706.13.

According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) was changed from Outperform to Perform. For the first quarter, Albertsons Companies had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.09 and a 52-week-low of $13.85. At the end of the last trading period, Albertsons Companies closed at $27.07.

UBS downgraded the previous rating for Hyliion Holdings Corp (NYSE:HYLN) from Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, Hyliion Holdings earned $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.13 and a 52-week-low of $7.54. At the end of the last trading period, Hyliion Holdings closed at $7.82.

According to JMP Securities, the prior rating for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPTX) was changed from Market Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Turning Point had an EPS of $1.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $141.30 and a 52-week-low of $42.51. Turning Point closed at $47.76 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, ConocoPhillips showed an EPS of $1.27, compared to $0.92 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.10 and a 52-week-low of $27.53. At the end of the last trading period, ConocoPhillips closed at $74.92.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the second quarter, FMC had an EPS of $1.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.66 and a 52-week-low of $87.27. At the end of the last trading period, FMC closed at $89.07.

Initiations

UBS initiated coverage on Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Genius Sports is set to $18.00. In the second quarter, Genius Sports earned $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.18 and a 52-week-low of $14.44. At the end of the last trading period, Genius Sports closed at $18.02.

HSBC initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) with a Hold rating. The price target for 21Vianet Group is set to $18.50. 21Vianet Group earned $0.06 in the second quarter, compared to $2.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of 21Vianet Group shows a 52-week-high of $44.45 and a 52-week-low of $14.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.34.

JonesTrading initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (NASDAQ:AY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Atlantica Sustainable is set to $46.00. For the second quarter, Atlantica Sustainable had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.49 and a 52-week-low of $28.85. At the end of the last trading period, Atlantica Sustainable closed at $34.31.

With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for ReNew Energy Glb. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, ReNew Energy Glb closed at $9.26.

With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Tyra Biosciences. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Tyra Biosciences closed at $16.26.

With a Buy rating, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Sportradar Gr. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Sportradar Gr closed at $23.48.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Archaea Energy. The current stock performance of Archaea Energy shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.90.

With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Thoughtworks Holding Inc (NASDAQ:TWKS). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Thoughtworks Holding. The current stock performance of Thoughtworks Holding shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.30.

With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Xos. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Xos closed at $4.53.

With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Generation Income. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.80 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. At the end of the last trading period, Generation Income closed at $7.02.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Enact Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ACT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Enact Holdings is set to $25.00. In the first quarter, Enact Holdings showed an EPS of $4.30, compared to $3.49 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.16 and a 52-week-low of $19.25. Enact Holdings closed at $20.91 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for ForgeRock is set to $41.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, ForgeRock closed at $33.06.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tyra Biosciences is set to $19.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Tyra Biosciences closed at $16.26 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Thoughtworks Holding Inc (NASDAQ:TWKS). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Thoughtworks Holding. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Thoughtworks Holding closed at $26.30 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Sportradar Gr. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Sportradar Gr closed at $23.48.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Dutch Bros is set to $47.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Dutch Bros closed at $42.65.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) with a Buy rating. The price target for PROCEPT BioRobotics is set to $48.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, PROCEPT BioRobotics closed at $40.00.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sportradar Gr is set to $27.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Sportradar Gr closed at $23.48.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) with a Market Perform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Definitive Healthcare closed at $45.31.

With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Thoughtworks Holding Inc (NASDAQ:TWKS). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Thoughtworks Holding. The current stock performance of Thoughtworks Holding shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.30.

Barclays initiated coverage on Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Dutch Bros is set to $40.00. The current stock performance of Dutch Bros shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.65.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Enact Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ACT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Enact Holdings is set to $24.00. In the first quarter, Enact Holdings showed an EPS of $4.30, compared to $3.49 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Enact Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $28.16 and a 52-week-low of $19.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.91.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Dutch Bros. The current stock performance of Dutch Bros shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.65.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH). The price target seems to have been set at $47.00 for Definitive Healthcare. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Definitive Healthcare closed at $45.31.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE) with a Buy rating. The price target for DICE Therapeutics is set to $41.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . DICE Therapeutics closed at $26.49 at the end of the last trading period.

Baird initiated coverage on Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Dutch Bros is set to $56.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Dutch Bros closed at $42.65 at the end of the last trading period.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Kore Group Holdings is set to $18.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Kore Group Holdings closed at $6.29.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) with an Outperform rating. The price target for On Holding is set to $38.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, On Holding closed at $30.07.

With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON). The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for On Holding. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, On Holding closed at $30.07.

With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Sportradar Gr. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Sportradar Gr closed at $23.48 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for Dutch Bros. The current stock performance of Dutch Bros shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.65.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) with an Outperform rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Tyra Biosciences closed at $16.26 at the end of the last trading period.

For Thoughtworks Holding Inc (NASDAQ:TWKS), Baird initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Thoughtworks Holding closed at $26.30 at the end of the last trading period.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Thoughtworks Holding Inc (NASDAQ:TWKS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Thoughtworks Holding is set to $31.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Thoughtworks Holding closed at $26.30 at the end of the last trading period.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for PROCEPT BioRobotics is set to $50.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . PROCEPT BioRobotics closed at $40.00 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Surrozen. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Surrozen closed at $6.39.

With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for PROCEPT BioRobotics. The current stock performance of PROCEPT BioRobotics shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.00.

With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT). The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for PROCEPT BioRobotics. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . PROCEPT BioRobotics closed at $40.00 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Thoughtworks Holding Inc (NASDAQ:TWKS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Thoughtworks Holding is set to $28.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Thoughtworks Holding closed at $26.30.

With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Thoughtworks Holding Inc (NASDAQ:TWKS). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Thoughtworks Holding. The current stock performance of Thoughtworks Holding shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.30.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) with a Buy rating. The price target for ForgeRock is set to $38.00. The current stock performance of ForgeRock shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.06.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sportradar Gr is set to $30.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Sportradar Gr closed at $23.48 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for ForgeRock. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . ForgeRock closed at $33.06 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Definitive Healthcare. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Definitive Healthcare closed at $45.31.

With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for ForgeRock. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . ForgeRock closed at $33.06 at the end of the last trading period.

Stifel initiated coverage on On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) with a Buy rating. The price target for On Holding is set to $36.00. The current stock performance of On Holding shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.07.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) with an Overweight rating. The price target for On Holding is set to $37.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, On Holding closed at $30.07.

With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for ForgeRock. The current stock performance of ForgeRock shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.06.

With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW). The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Pixelworks. In the second quarter, Pixelworks showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pixelworks shows a 52-week-high of $7.90 and a 52-week-low of $1.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.35.

With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Sportradar Gr. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Sportradar Gr closed at $23.48.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on EMX Royalty Corp (AMEX:EMX). The price target seems to have been set at $4.50 for EMX Royalty. Interestingly, in the second quarter, EMX Royalty’s EPS was $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.81 and a 52-week-low of $2.43. EMX Royalty closed at $2.53 at the end of the last trading period.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on AIkido Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:AIKI) with a Buy rating. The price target for AIkido Pharma is set to $2.00. AIkido Pharma earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AIkido Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $2.55 and a 52-week-low of $0.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.87.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cogent Biosciences is set to $25.00. Cogent Biosciences earned $0.43 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.44 and a 52-week-low of $5.83. Cogent Biosciences closed at $7.60 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for ForgeRock is set to $35.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . ForgeRock closed at $33.06 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Finance of America Companies Inc (NYSE:FOA). The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Finance of America. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Finance of America’s EPS was $0.30. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.65 and a 52-week-low of $4.68. Finance of America closed at $5.10 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for SoFi Technologies. In the second quarter, SoFi Technologies showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SoFi Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $24.95 and a 52-week-low of $13.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.21.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH). The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for Definitive Healthcare. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Definitive Healthcare closed at $45.31 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON). The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for On Holding. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . On Holding closed at $30.07 at the end of the last trading period.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Dutch Bros is set to $50.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Dutch Bros closed at $42.65.

With an Outperform rating, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON). The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for On Holding. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . On Holding closed at $30.07 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for ForgeRock is set to $38.00. The current stock performance of ForgeRock shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.06.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for PROCEPT BioRobotics. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, PROCEPT BioRobotics closed at $40.00.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Definitive Healthcare. The current stock performance of Definitive Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.31.

BTIG initiated coverage on Enact Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ACT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Enact Holdings is set to $27.00. For the first quarter, Enact Holdings had an EPS of $4.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.49. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.16 and a 52-week-low of $19.25. At the end of the last trading period, Enact Holdings closed at $20.91.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Enact Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ACT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Enact Holdings is set to $22.50. In the first quarter, Enact Holdings showed an EPS of $4.30, compared to $3.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.16 and a 52-week-low of $19.25. At the end of the last trading period, Enact Holdings closed at $20.91.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Thoughtworks Holding Inc (NASDAQ:TWKS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Thoughtworks Holding is set to $30.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Thoughtworks Holding closed at $26.30 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for On Holding. The current stock performance of On Holding shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.07.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Thoughtworks Holding Inc (NASDAQ:TWKS). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Thoughtworks Holding. The current stock performance of Thoughtworks Holding shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.30.

