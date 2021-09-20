Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2021
Upgrades
- For Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH), Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. For the second quarter, Methanex had an EPS of $1.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.27 and a 52-week-low of $21.73. At the end of the last trading period, Methanex closed at $42.98.
- For Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Teradata earned $0.74 in the second quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.58 and a 52-week-low of $17.99. At the end of the last trading period, Teradata closed at $50.61.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) from Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, Acadia Healthcare Co had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The current stock performance of Acadia Healthcare Co shows a 52-week-high of $68.65 and a 52-week-low of $27.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.22.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Colgate-Palmolive showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $86.41 and a 52-week-low of $74.14. Colgate-Palmolive closed at $76.23 at the end of the last trading period.
- Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH) from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Ruth's Hospitality Group had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.73 and a 52-week-low of $9.95. At the end of the last trading period, Ruth's Hospitality Group closed at $20.23.
- For The One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, The One Group Hospitality had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of The One Group Hospitality shows a 52-week-high of $13.34 and a 52-week-low of $1.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.37.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Visteon Corp (NASDAQ:VC) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Visteon had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.55 and a 52-week-low of $64.22. At the end of the last trading period, Visteon closed at $95.46.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- For Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Hold to Sell. For the second quarter, Novartis had an EPS of $1.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.36. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $98.52 and a 52-week-low of $77.04. Novartis closed at $83.48 at the end of the last trading period.
- Longbow Research downgraded the previous rating for Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Texas Instruments showed an EPS of $2.05, compared to $1.48 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $197.59 and a 52-week-low of $134.12. Texas Instruments closed at $196.25 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Canadian National Railway earned $1.21 in the second quarter, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.41 and a 52-week-low of $98.69. At the end of the last trading period, Canadian National Railway closed at $118.31.
- According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for Itamar Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ITMR) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Itamar Medical earned $0.20 in the second quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.46 and a 52-week-low of $16.36. Itamar Medical closed at $30.30 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Hill-Rom Holdings showed an EPS of $1.38, compared to $1.95 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $152.37 and a 52-week-low of $80.31. Hill-Rom Holdings closed at $150.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Protagonist Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.54 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Protagonist Therapeutics closed at $17.53 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Lear showed an EPS of $2.45, compared to $4.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lear shows a 52-week-high of $204.91 and a 52-week-low of $103.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $153.05.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for BorgWarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) was changed from Buy to Hold. BorgWarner earned $1.08 in the second quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.55 and a 52-week-low of $34.30. At the end of the last trading period, BorgWarner closed at $42.92.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- Stifel initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) with a Hold rating. The price target for eFFECTOR Therapeutics is set to $20.00. eFFECTOR Therapeutics closed at $19.30 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Inotiv. For the third quarter, Inotiv had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.98 and a 52-week-low of $17.22. At the end of the last trading period, Inotiv closed at $35.09.
- With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on PAE Inc (NASDAQ:PAE). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for PAE. PAE earned $0.15 in the second quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.70 and a 52-week-low of $5.79. At the end of the last trading period, PAE closed at $5.90.
- With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Li-Cycle Holdings. In the third quarter, Li-Cycle Holdings showed an EPS of $2.88, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.80.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Adobe is set to $770.00. For the second quarter, Adobe had an EPS of $3.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.45. The current stock performance of Adobe shows a 52-week-high of $673.88 and a 52-week-low of $420.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $654.48.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Salesforce.com is set to $325.00. Salesforce.com earned $1.48 in the second quarter, compared to $1.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $275.22 and a 52-week-low of $201.51. At the end of the last trading period, Salesforce.com closed at $260.53.
- With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY). The price target seems to have been set at $320.00 for Workday. For the second quarter, Workday had an EPS of $1.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The current stock performance of Workday shows a 52-week-high of $282.77 and a 52-week-low of $195.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $268.51.
- With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY). The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Oatly Group. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Oatly Group's EPS was $0.11. The current stock performance of Oatly Group shows a 52-week-high of $29.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.27.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers is set to $65.00. For the second quarter, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.64 and a 52-week-low of $50.61. At the end of the last trading period, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers closed at $61.57.
- HSBC initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings is set to $14.00. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings closed at $12.18 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (NYSE:AMBP). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Ardagh Metal Packaging. Ardagh Metal Packaging closed at $10.49 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Global Medical REIT. For the second quarter, Global Medical REIT had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.07 and a 52-week-low of $12.11. At the end of the last trading period, Global Medical REIT closed at $15.07.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.