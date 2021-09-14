Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 14, 2021
Upgrades
- Northcoast Research upgraded the previous rating for Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Casey's General Stores showed an EPS of $3.19, compared to $3.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $229.18 and a 52-week-low of $165.38. At the end of the last trading period, Casey's General Stores closed at $194.60.
- According to Susquehanna, the prior rating for KLA Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) was changed from Neutral to Positive. KLA earned $4.43 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.73 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $359.69 and a 52-week-low of $171.31. KLA closed at $355.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, DXC Technology had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of DXC Technology shows a 52-week-high of $44.18 and a 52-week-low of $15.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.98.
- Mizuho upgraded the previous rating for Exelon Corp (NASDAQ:EXC) from Neutral to Buy. Exelon earned $0.89 in the second quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.98 and a 52-week-low of $33.97. Exelon closed at $50.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Jounce Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.84 and a 52-week-low of $5.03. Jounce Therapeutics closed at $6.47 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, PS Business Parks had an EPS of $1.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.59. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $165.85 and a 52-week-low of $109.26. PS Business Parks closed at $156.31 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- For Corvus Gold Inc (NASDAQ:KOR), Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Corvus Gold had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.30 and a 52-week-low of $1.71. Corvus Gold closed at $3.15 at the end of the last trading period.
- For 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:TXG), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, 10x Genomics had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $208.99 and a 52-week-low of $112.00. At the end of the last trading period, 10x Genomics closed at $169.00.
- Susquehanna downgraded the previous rating for Advanced Energy Industries Inc (NASDAQ:AEIS) from Positive to Neutral. In the second quarter, Advanced Energy Indus showed an EPS of $1.25, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Advanced Energy Indus shows a 52-week-high of $125.55 and a 52-week-low of $57.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.08.
- For Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX), Susquehanna downgraded the previous rating of Positive to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Lam Research showed an EPS of $8.09, compared to $4.78 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $673.80 and a 52-week-low of $292.28. Lam Research closed at $608.77 at the end of the last trading period.
- For CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Underperform. For the third quarter, CGI had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The current stock performance of CGI shows a 52-week-high of $93.06 and a 52-week-low of $60.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $91.08.
- For TaskUs Inc (NASDAQ:TASK), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. TaskUs earned $0.32 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.97 and a 52-week-low of $26.66. At the end of the last trading period, TaskUs closed at $60.59.
- Mizuho downgraded the previous rating for Kadmon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KDMN) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Kadmon Holdings had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.20 and a 52-week-low of $3.15. Kadmon Holdings closed at $9.02 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Itamar Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ITMR), HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Itamar Medical showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.38 and a 52-week-low of $16.36. At the end of the last trading period, Itamar Medical closed at $30.25.
Initiations
- With an Outperform rating, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Isoray Inc (AMEX:ISR). The price target seems to have been set at $1.25 for Isoray. In the third quarter, Isoray showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Isoray shows a 52-week-high of $2.81 and a 52-week-low of $0.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.70.
- Maxim Group initiated coverage on American Software Inc (NASDAQ:AMSWA) with a Buy rating. The price target for American Software is set to $34.00. For the first quarter, American Software had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The current stock performance of American Software shows a 52-week-high of $28.45 and a 52-week-low of $13.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.67.
- With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Destination XL Group. Destination XL Group earned $0.27 in the second quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.42 and a 52-week-low of $0.20. At the end of the last trading period, Destination XL Group closed at $6.55.
- With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on American Well Corp (NYSE:AMWL). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for American Well. American Well earned $0.15 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.75 and a 52-week-low of $9.43. At the end of the last trading period, American Well closed at $10.54.
- With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for VIZIO Holding. In the second quarter, VIZIO Holding earned $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.80 and a 52-week-low of $17.25. At the end of the last trading period, VIZIO Holding closed at $18.61.
- JMP Securities initiated coverage on PolyPid Ltd (NASDAQ:PYPD) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for PolyPid is set to $14.00. For the second quarter, PolyPid had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.37. The current stock performance of PolyPid shows a 52-week-high of $16.50 and a 52-week-low of $6.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.44.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DT Midstream Inc (NYSE:DTM) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for DT Midstream is set to $53.00. DT Midstream earned $0.91 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.06 and a 52-week-low of $38.46. At the end of the last trading period, DT Midstream closed at $47.70.
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Taboola.com Ltd (NASDAQ:TBLA). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Taboola.com. For the second quarter, Taboola.com had an EPS of $1.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.44 and a 52-week-low of $7.75. Taboola.com closed at $8.84 at the end of the last trading period.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) with an Overweight rating. In the second quarter, LyondellBasell Industries showed an EPS of $6.13, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LyondellBasell Industries shows a 52-week-high of $118.02 and a 52-week-low of $66.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $94.42.
- Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Berry Global Group is set to $85.00. For the third quarter, Berry Global Group had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.52. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.90 and a 52-week-low of $45.68. Berry Global Group closed at $63.70 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL). The price target seems to have been set at $102.00 for Ball. In the second quarter, Ball showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ball shows a 52-week-high of $102.76 and a 52-week-low of $77.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $94.06.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Olin is set to $70.00. Olin earned $2.26 in the second quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.01 and a 52-week-low of $11.12. At the end of the last trading period, Olin closed at $48.66.
- Truist Securities initiated coverage on Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sealed Air is set to $72.00. In the second quarter, Sealed Air showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.04 and a 52-week-low of $36.27. Sealed Air closed at $57.82 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW). The price target seems to have been set at $78.00 for Dow. For the second quarter, Dow had an EPS of $2.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $71.38 and a 52-week-low of $44.33. Dow closed at $60.72 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN). The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for Silgan Hldgs. In the second quarter, Silgan Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Silgan Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $44.55 and a 52-week-low of $33.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.64.
- With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK). The price target seems to have been set at $109.00 for Westlake Chemical. Westlake Chemical earned $4.04 in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $106.47 and a 52-week-low of $59.74. At the end of the last trading period, Westlake Chemical closed at $86.90.
- With a Neutral rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH). The price target seems to have been set at $44.00 for Methanex. In the second quarter, Methanex showed an EPS of $1.24, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.27 and a 52-week-low of $21.73. Methanex closed at $39.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for VIZIO Holding is set to $27.00. VIZIO Holding earned $0.08 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.80 and a 52-week-low of $17.25. At the end of the last trading period, VIZIO Holding closed at $18.61.
