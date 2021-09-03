Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2021
Upgrades
- Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Baxter Intl earned $0.80 in the second quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $88.32 and a 52-week-low of $73.12. Baxter Intl closed at $81.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Black Stone Minerals had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of Black Stone Minerals shows a 52-week-high of $11.18 and a 52-week-low of $5.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.92.
- For Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCO), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, Clear Channel Outdoor showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.05 and a 52-week-low of $0.87. Clear Channel Outdoor closed at $2.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Innate Pharma SA (NASDAQ:IPHA), SVB Leerink upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.32 and a 52-week-low of $3.02. At the end of the last trading period, Innate Pharma closed at $4.18.
Downgrades
- For Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI), TD Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Thomson Reuters showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.31 and a 52-week-low of $74.82. At the end of the last trading period, Thomson Reuters closed at $119.44.
- For Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX), Argus Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Clorox earned $0.95 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $231.11 and a 52-week-low of $159.32. At the end of the last trading period, Clorox closed at $170.00.
- TD Securities downgraded the previous rating for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Charter Communications had an EPS of $5.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $825.62 and a 52-week-low of $572.46. At the end of the last trading period, Charter Communications closed at $821.01.
- For Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Brigham Minerals earned $0.25 in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.94 and a 52-week-low of $8.05. At the end of the last trading period, Brigham Minerals closed at $19.55.
- UBS downgraded the previous rating for Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Vipshop Holdings showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vipshop Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $46.00 and a 52-week-low of $13.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.68.
- According to Baird, the prior rating for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Hill-Rom Holdings had an EPS of $1.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.95. The current stock performance of Hill-Rom Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $152.37 and a 52-week-low of $80.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $151.80.
- According to Telsey Advisory Group, the prior rating for JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, JOANN earned $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. At the end of the last trading period, JOANN closed at $12.76.
Initiations
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ecolab is set to $260.00. Ecolab earned $1.22 in the second quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ecolab shows a 52-week-high of $230.00 and a 52-week-low of $181.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $226.92.
- Argus Research initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) with a Buy rating. The price target for NXP Semiconductors is set to $260.00. In the second quarter, NXP Semiconductors showed an EPS of $2.44, compared to $0.91 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $228.72 and a 52-week-low of $117.25. At the end of the last trading period, NXP Semiconductors closed at $211.91.
- Desjardins initiated coverage on High Tide Inc (NASDAQ:HITI) with a Buy rating. The price target for High Tide is set to $15.00. High Tide earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.90 and a 52-week-low of $5.81. High Tide closed at $7.26 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barclays initiated coverage on DT Midstream Inc (NYSE:DTM) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for DT Midstream is set to $49.00. In the second quarter, DT Midstream earned $0.91. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.72 and a 52-week-low of $38.46. DT Midstream closed at $46.55 at the end of the last trading period.
