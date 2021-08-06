fbpx

QQQ
-1.09
370.76
-0.29%
DIA
+ 1.35
349.26
+ 0.39%
SPY
+ 0.68
441.08
+ 0.15%
TLT
-2.00
152.29
-1.33%
GLD
-3.64
172.50
-2.16%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
August 6, 2021 10:05 am
Upgrades

  • According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for The AES Corp (NYSE:AES) was changed from Peer Perform to Outperform. AES earned $0.31 in the second quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AES shows a 52-week-high of $29.07 and a 52-week-low of $15.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.85.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for BP PLC (NYSE:BP) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, BP had an EPS of $0.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.98. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.49 and a 52-week-low of $14.74. BP closed at $25.34 at the end of the last trading period.
  • HSBC upgraded the previous rating for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Altice USA had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.30 and a 52-week-low of $25.08. At the end of the last trading period, Altice USA closed at $29.33.
  • Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the second quarter, Switch showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.98 and a 52-week-low of $13.38. Switch closed at $20.31 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) from Market Perform to Outperform. Adtran earned $0.16 in the second quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.89 and a 52-week-low of $9.66. At the end of the last trading period, Adtran closed at $21.70.
  • For Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO), Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. For the second quarter, Marathon Oil had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The current stock performance of Marathon Oil shows a 52-week-high of $14.33 and a 52-week-low of $3.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.79.
  • For ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Hold. ViacomCBS earned $0.97 in the second quarter, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ViacomCBS shows a 52-week-high of $101.97 and a 52-week-low of $25.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.55.
  • UBS upgraded the previous rating for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) from Neutral to Buy. Triumph Group earned $0.09 in the first quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.71 and a 52-week-low of $5.96. Triumph Group closed at $18.12 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from Underperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Equity Residential had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.83 and a 52-week-low of $45.42. Equity Residential closed at $84.62 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Switch had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.98 and a 52-week-low of $13.38. Switch closed at $20.31 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Global Payments showed an EPS of $2.04, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $220.81 and a 52-week-low of $153.33. Global Payments closed at $170.30 at the end of the last trading period.
  • BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, International Money had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.69 and a 52-week-low of $13.14. International Money closed at $16.62 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. Itron earned $0.28 in the second quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.31 and a 52-week-low of $53.49. At the end of the last trading period, Itron closed at $71.84.

Downgrades

  • For Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI), Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Thomson Reuters showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $113.11 and a 52-week-low of $69.50. At the end of the last trading period, Thomson Reuters closed at $112.13.
  • According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) was changed from Buy to Hold. Neurocrine Biosciences earned $0.63 in the second quarter, compared to $1.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.87 and a 52-week-low of $86.02. At the end of the last trading period, Neurocrine Biosciences closed at $92.69.
  • According to Needham, the prior rating for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) was changed from Buy to Hold. Cornerstone OnDemand earned $0.73 in the second quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.50 and a 52-week-low of $32.99. Cornerstone OnDemand closed at $49.92 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The current stock performance of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $40.14 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.92.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Becton, Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Becton, Dickinson showed an EPS of $2.74, compared to $2.20 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Becton, Dickinson shows a 52-week-high of $284.97 and a 52-week-low of $219.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $243.08.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Cardinal Health showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.96 and a 52-week-low of $44.65. Cardinal Health closed at $50.57 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Parker Hannifin had an EPS of $4.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.55. The current stock performance of Parker Hannifin shows a 52-week-high of $324.68 and a 52-week-low of $183.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $300.23.
  • Baird downgraded the previous rating for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, FireEye had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of FireEye shows a 52-week-high of $25.53 and a 52-week-low of $12.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.09.
  • Baird downgraded the previous rating for Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Itron showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.31 and a 52-week-low of $53.49. At the end of the last trading period, Itron closed at $71.84.
  • Baird downgraded the previous rating for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Cloudflare had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The current stock performance of Cloudflare shows a 52-week-high of $122.77 and a 52-week-low of $32.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $121.46.
  • Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for IPG Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) from Buy to Neutral. IPG Photonics earned $1.29 in the second quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $262.55 and a 52-week-low of $149.51. At the end of the last trading period, IPG Photonics closed at $183.62.
  • JMP Securities downgraded the previous rating for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) from Outperform to Market Perform. Expedia Group earned $1.13 in the second quarter, compared to $4.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $187.93 and a 52-week-low of $80.50. Expedia Group closed at $161.69 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) was changed from Outperform to Perform. In the second quarter, Moderna showed an EPS of $6.46, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $443.99 and a 52-week-low of $54.21. At the end of the last trading period, Moderna closed at $416.26.
  • For Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Kala Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kala Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $9.97 and a 52-week-low of $2.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.18.
  • SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Karyopharm Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.76. Karyopharm Therapeutics closed at $5.93 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Core-Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Core-Mark Holding Co showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.84 and a 52-week-low of $26.80. At the end of the last trading period, Core-Mark Holding Co closed at $41.67.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Moderna showed an EPS of $6.46, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Moderna shows a 52-week-high of $443.99 and a 52-week-low of $54.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $416.26.

Initiations

  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ:ROVR). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Rover Group.  Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.81.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Petco Health and Wellness. Petco Health and Wellness earned $0.17 in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.08 and a 52-week-low of $17.86. At the end of the last trading period, Petco Health and Wellness closed at $19.74.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Hillman Solutions is set to $17.00. Hillman Solutions earned $1.82 in the second quarter. Hillman Solutions closed at $12.71 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Victoria's Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO). The price target seems to have been set at $89.00 for Victoria's Secret. Victoria's Secret closed at $58.77 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, New Street Research initiated coverage on DLocal Ltd (NASDAQ:DLO). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for DLocal. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.00 and a 52-week-low of $29.57. DLocal closed at $47.47 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM). The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for Minim. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.70 and a 52-week-low of $2.26. Minim closed at $2.36 at the end of the last trading period.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BHLB) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Berkshire Hills Bancorp is set to $29.00. For the second quarter, Berkshire Hills Bancorp had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current stock performance of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $28.89 and a 52-week-low of $8.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.61.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Generac Hldgs is set to $523.00. For the second quarter, Generac Hldgs had an EPS of $2.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.40. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $457.00 and a 52-week-low of $164.24. Generac Hldgs closed at $403.72 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Progress Software is set to $48.00. Progress Software earned $0.82 in the second quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.23 and a 52-week-low of $34.40. Progress Software closed at $45.71 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Dynavax Technologies is set to $19.00. Dynavax Technologies earned $0.06 in the second quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dynavax Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $11.84 and a 52-week-low of $3.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.33.

