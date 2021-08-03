Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 3, 2021
Upgrades
- For SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG), Johnson Rice upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Accumulate. SolarEdge Technologies earned $1.28 in the second quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SolarEdge Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $377.00 and a 52-week-low of $162.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $257.72.
- For Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Hollysys Automation Tech had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.31 and a 52-week-low of $9.83. Hollysys Automation Tech closed at $15.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. In the second quarter, Bloomin Brands showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bloomin Brands shows a 52-week-high of $32.81 and a 52-week-low of $10.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.46.
- Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) from Underperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Square had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The current stock performance of Square shows a 52-week-high of $283.19 and a 52-week-low of $127.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $272.38.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, ON Semiconductor had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.18 and a 52-week-low of $19.75. ON Semiconductor closed at $43.64 at the end of the last trading period.
- Stifel upgraded the previous rating for Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Green Plains Partners showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Green Plains Partners shows a 52-week-high of $13.74 and a 52-week-low of $6.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.00.
- According to Stifel, the prior rating for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Planet Fitness showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Planet Fitness shows a 52-week-high of $90.34 and a 52-week-low of $49.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.37.
- According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. DXC Technology earned $0.74 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.93 and a 52-week-low of $15.64. At the end of the last trading period, DXC Technology closed at $42.61.
- Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Globant showed an EPS of $0.90, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $244.72 and a 52-week-low of $157.03. Globant closed at $235.40 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Workday earned $0.87 in the first quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $282.77 and a 52-week-low of $174.52. Workday closed at $233.65 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Anaplan showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Anaplan shows a 52-week-high of $86.17 and a 52-week-low of $41.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.75.
- For Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. Cable One earned $11.19 in the first quarter, compared to $12.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cable One shows a 52-week-high of $2326.80 and a 52-week-low of $1674.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1900.00.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, Bloomin Brands had an EPS of $0.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The current stock performance of Bloomin Brands shows a 52-week-high of $32.81 and a 52-week-low of $10.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.46.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, XPO Logistics had an EPS of $1.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $153.45 and a 52-week-low of $72.21. XPO Logistics closed at $83.95 at the end of the last trading period.
- Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Airbnb earned $1.14. The current stock performance of Airbnb shows a 52-week-high of $219.94 and a 52-week-low of $121.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $145.49.
Downgrades
- For Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Underperform. In the first quarter, Autohome showed an EPS of $0.92, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Autohome shows a 52-week-high of $147.67 and a 52-week-low of $43.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.82.
- According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Affirm Holdings's EPS was $1.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $146.90 and a 52-week-low of $46.50. At the end of the last trading period, Affirm Holdings closed at $64.71.
- For Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR), Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Restaurant Brands Intl earned $0.77 in the second quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Restaurant Brands Intl shows a 52-week-high of $71.12 and a 52-week-low of $51.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $66.92.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Magenta Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Magenta Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $14.20 and a 52-week-low of $6.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.11.
- For Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Immunovant had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of Immunovant shows a 52-week-high of $53.75 and a 52-week-low of $7.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.74.
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Professional Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PFHD) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Professional Holding earned $0.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Professional Holding shows a 52-week-high of $20.60 and a 52-week-low of $11.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.25.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Old Dominion Freight Line earned $2.31 in the second quarter, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $276.09 and a 52-week-low of $176.34. At the end of the last trading period, Old Dominion Freight Line closed at $266.79.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Clear Secure Inc (NYSE:YOU) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.51 and a 52-week-low of $38.26. Clear Secure closed at $62.10 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Immutep Ltd (NASDAQ:IMMP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Immutep is set to $8.30. The current stock performance of Immutep shows a 52-week-high of $7.95 and a 52-week-low of $1.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.46.
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Hut 8 Mining is set to $10.00. The current stock performance of Hut 8 Mining shows a 52-week-high of $5.59 and a 52-week-low of $3.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.77.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (NYSE:YMM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Full Truck Alliance Co is set to $20.50. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.80 and a 52-week-low of $7.95. Full Truck Alliance Co closed at $11.70 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Iridium Communications is set to $50.00. In the second quarter, Iridium Communications showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Iridium Communications shows a 52-week-high of $54.65 and a 52-week-low of $23.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.94.
- With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR). The price target seems to have been set at $113.00 for First Solar. For the second quarter, First Solar had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.50 and a 52-week-low of $58.34. At the end of the last trading period, First Solar closed at $88.27.
- With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO). The price target seems to have been set at $219.00 for Tractor Supply. Tractor Supply earned $3.19 in the second quarter, compared to $2.90 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $200.75 and a 52-week-low of $127.78. Tractor Supply closed at $180.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (NYSE:AIT). The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Applied Industrial. In the third quarter, Applied Industrial showed an EPS of $1.37, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Applied Industrial shows a 52-week-high of $107.07 and a 52-week-low of $52.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $87.51.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) with a Hold rating. The price target for Fastenal is set to $52.00. Fastenal earned $0.42 in the second quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fastenal shows a 52-week-high of $55.31 and a 52-week-low of $42.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.71.
- With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on WESCO International Inc (NYSE:WCC). The price target seems to have been set at $125.00 for WESCO International. For the first quarter, WESCO International had an EPS of $1.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $113.10 and a 52-week-low of $37.72. WESCO International closed at $105.34 at the end of the last trading period.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) with a Buy rating. The price target for W.W. Grainger is set to $525.00. In the second quarter, W.W. Grainger showed an EPS of $4.27, compared to $3.75 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $479.87 and a 52-week-low of $335.16. W.W. Grainger closed at $440.16 at the end of the last trading period.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) with a Hold rating. The price target for Watsco is set to $300.00. In the second quarter, Watsco showed an EPS of $3.71, compared to $2.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $307.81 and a 52-week-low of $216.25. Watsco closed at $281.27 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Hold rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM). The price target seems to have been set at $92.00 for MSC Industrial Direct Co. In the third quarter, MSC Industrial Direct Co showed an EPS of $1.42, compared to $1.40 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.23 and a 52-week-low of $60.09. At the end of the last trading period, MSC Industrial Direct Co closed at $87.17.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BCRX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is set to $21.00. For the first quarter, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.73 and a 52-week-low of $3.30. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals closed at $16.10 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for FREYR Battery. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.99 and a 52-week-low of $7.71. FREYR Battery closed at $8.75 at the end of the last trading period.
- HSBC initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ:DNUT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Krispy Kreme is set to $25.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.69 and a 52-week-low of $15.50. At the end of the last trading period, Krispy Kreme closed at $15.74.
- With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Skillsoft Corp (NYSE:SKIL). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Skillsoft. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.92 and a 52-week-low of $8.56. At the end of the last trading period, Skillsoft closed at $8.81.
- With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Cara Therapeutics. In the first quarter, Cara Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.65 and a 52-week-low of $11.58. At the end of the last trading period, Cara Therapeutics closed at $12.15.
- With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Taboola.com Ltd (NASDAQ:TBLA). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Taboola.com. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.44 and a 52-week-low of $8.37. At the end of the last trading period, Taboola.com closed at $9.49.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ:MKTW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Marketwise is set to $19.00. Marketwise closed at $15.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCSA). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Processa Pharmaceuticals. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Processa Pharmaceuticals's EPS was $0.14. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.24 and a 52-week-low of $3.40. Processa Pharmaceuticals closed at $6.00 at the end of the last trading period.
