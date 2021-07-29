Why Zoom Video Communication's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares are trading higher after KeyBanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $428 price target.

Keybanc analyst Steve Enders notes 'we see the Company benefiting from a future hybrid work state in which video and cloud communications stand as long-term priorities in enterprise IT budgets.'

Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing.

Zoom's stock was trading about 5.3% higher at $388.97 per share on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $588.84 and a 52-week low of $230.