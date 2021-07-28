fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.25
362.18
+ 0.62%
DIA
-0.98
351.60
-0.28%
SPY
-0.16
439.17
-0.04%
TLT
-0.77
150.41
-0.51%
GLD
-0.33
168.77
-0.2%

Why Sony's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byRandy Elias
July 28, 2021 10:23 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

A Bloomberg report also indicated Sony's PlayStation 5 surpassed 10 million units sold.

Sony Group Corp is a conglomerate with consumer electronics roots, which not only designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment and devices, but also is engaged in content businesses, such as console and mobile games, music, and movies.

Sony's stock was trading about 3.3% higher at $102.96 per share on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $118.50 and a 52-week low of $72.45.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 28, 2021

  read more

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Sony Group to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgrades Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. read more

Hearing Morgan Stanley Upgrades Sony To Buy