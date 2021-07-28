fbpx

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 28, 2021

July 28, 2021 10:23 am
Upgrades

  • For Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK), Northland Capital Markets upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Stryker showed an EPS of $2.25, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $269.74 and a 52-week-low of $185.20. At the end of the last trading period, Stryker closed at $268.35.
  • For Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR), MKM Partners upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Juniper Networks earned $0.43 in the second quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Juniper Networks shows a 52-week-high of $29.08 and a 52-week-low of $19.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.64.
  • According to Northcoast Research, the prior rating for ScanSource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, ScanSource had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.10 and a 52-week-low of $18.25. ScanSource closed at $25.89 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) was changed from Underperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Aon had an EPS of $4.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.68. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $260.97 and a 52-week-low of $179.52. Aon closed at $259.58 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from Sell to Neutral. MGM Resorts Intl earned $0.68 in the first quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.34 and a 52-week-low of $14.65. At the end of the last trading period, MGM Resorts Intl closed at $38.04.
  • For Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INFI), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Infinity Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.98 and a 52-week-low of $0.82. At the end of the last trading period, Infinity Pharmaceuticals closed at $1.52.
  • Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, Globant showed an EPS of $0.90, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Globant shows a 52-week-high of $244.72 and a 52-week-low of $157.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $233.39.
  • Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for ResMed Inc (NYSE:RMD) from Underperform to Hold. For the third quarter, ResMed had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $265.24 and a 52-week-low of $165.72. At the end of the last trading period, ResMed closed at $264.24.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Sony Group Corp (NYSE:SONY) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Sony Group had an EPS of $0.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $113.50 and a 52-week-low of $91.75. At the end of the last trading period, Sony Group closed at $99.63.

Downgrades

  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) was changed from Buy to Hold. Teladoc Health earned $0.86 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $308.00 and a 52-week-low of $129.74. At the end of the last trading period, Teladoc Health closed at $151.01.
  • For Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP), B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Hoegh LNG Partners showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.17 and a 52-week-low of $9.90. Hoegh LNG Partners closed at $17.87 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI), Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Logitech International showed an EPS of $1.22, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Logitech International shows a 52-week-high of $140.17 and a 52-week-low of $66.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $108.45.
  • For Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Underperform. Marsh & McLennan earned $1.75 in the second quarter, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Marsh & McLennan shows a 52-week-high of $149.30 and a 52-week-low of $102.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $146.71.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. Arthur J. Gallagher earned $2.02 in the first quarter, compared to $1.83 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $154.03 and a 52-week-low of $100.32. Arthur J. Gallagher closed at $140.33 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) from Overweight to Underweight. For the first quarter, Hoegh LNG Partners had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of Hoegh LNG Partners shows a 52-week-high of $18.17 and a 52-week-low of $9.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.87.
  • For Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Five9 had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of Five9 shows a 52-week-high of $201.75 and a 52-week-low of $107.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $195.65.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Helix Energy Solutions Gr showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.76 and a 52-week-low of $2.20. Helix Energy Solutions Gr closed at $4.15 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Five9 had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $201.75 and a 52-week-low of $107.98. Five9 closed at $195.65 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

  • Aegis Capital initiated coverage on Presidio Property Trust Inc (NASDAQ:SQFT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Presidio Property Trust is set to $6.00. For the first quarter, Presidio Property Trust had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of Presidio Property Trust shows a 52-week-high of $10.24 and a 52-week-low of $2.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.10.
  • Maxim Group initiated coverage on AmpliTech Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMPG) with a Buy rating. The price target for AmpliTech Gr is set to $10.00. In the first quarter, AmpliTech Gr showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AmpliTech Gr shows a 52-week-high of $13.75 and a 52-week-low of $0.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.74.
  • With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Horizon Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HZAC). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Horizon Acquisition. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.34 and a 52-week-low of $9.29. At the end of the last trading period, Horizon Acquisition closed at $9.90.
  • For Liberty Media Corp (NASDAQ:FWONA), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. Liberty Formula One Group earned $0.20 in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.77 and a 52-week-low of $31.21. At the end of the last trading period, Liberty Formula One Group closed at $41.80.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sharecare is set to $15.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.65 and a 52-week-low of $6.35. Sharecare closed at $6.56 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nyxoah SA (NASDAQ:NYXH). The price target seems to have been set at $43.00 for Nyxoah. The current stock performance of Nyxoah shows a 52-week-high of $36.99 and a 52-week-low of $29.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.80.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Phunware is set to $2.00. In the first quarter, Phunware showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.34 and a 52-week-low of $0.60. At the end of the last trading period, Phunware closed at $1.03.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nyxoah SA (NASDAQ:NYXH). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Nyxoah. The current stock performance of Nyxoah shows a 52-week-high of $36.99 and a 52-week-low of $29.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.80.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KRTX). The price target seems to have been set at $158.00 for Karuna Therapeutics. Karuna Therapeutics earned $1.10 in the first quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $146.97 and a 52-week-low of $69.58. At the end of the last trading period, Karuna Therapeutics closed at $111.08.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ELMS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Electric Last Mile Solns is set to $18.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.53. At the end of the last trading period, Electric Last Mile Solns closed at $8.72.
  • With a Sector Perform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Skillz Inc (NYSE:SKLZ). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Skillz. In the first quarter, Skillz earned $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.30 and a 52-week-low of $12.40. At the end of the last trading period, Skillz closed at $14.26.
  • With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG). The price target seems to have been set at $220.00 for Scotts Miracle Gro. For the second quarter, Scotts Miracle Gro had an EPS of $5.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $254.34 and a 52-week-low of $143.08. At the end of the last trading period, Scotts Miracle Gro closed at $180.41.
  • With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY). The price target seems to have been set at $105.00 for Chewy. Chewy earned $0.09 in the first quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.00 and a 52-week-low of $45.69. At the end of the last trading period, Chewy closed at $85.35.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

