Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 9, 2021

According to HSBC, the prior rating for NIO Inc (NYSE:NIO) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, NIO showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.99 and a 52-week-low of $10.46. NIO closed at $45.60 at the end of the last trading period.

For Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Discover Financial had an EPS of $5.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of Discover Financial shows a 52-week-high of $125.38 and a 52-week-low of $45.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $115.26.

For State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, State Street showed an EPS of $1.47, compared to $1.67 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.28 and a 52-week-low of $56.63. At the end of the last trading period, State Street closed at $79.59.

Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) from In-Line to Outperform. Norfolk Southern earned $2.66 in the first quarter, compared to $2.58 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $295.14 and a 52-week-low of $169.15. Norfolk Southern closed at $253.78 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) from Underperform to Sector Perform. Deutsche Bank earned $0.57 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Deutsche Bank shows a 52-week-high of $15.34 and a 52-week-low of $7.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.01.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for NOV Inc (NYSE:NOV) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. NOV earned $0.30 in the first quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.02 and a 52-week-low of $7.70. NOV closed at $14.18 at the end of the last trading period.

For Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN), Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Align Tech had an EPS of $2.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. The current stock performance of Align Tech shows a 52-week-high of $647.20 and a 52-week-low of $267.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $616.79.

For Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:ARGO), Compass Point upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Argo Gr Intl Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.60 and a 52-week-low of $31.21. At the end of the last trading period, Argo Gr Intl Hldgs closed at $49.40.

Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, MSC Industrial Direct Co had an EPS of $1.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.40. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.23 and a 52-week-low of $60.09. MSC Industrial Direct Co closed at $89.90 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Burberry Group PLC (OTC:BURBY) was changed from Neutral to Buy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.17 and a 52-week-low of $16.30. Burberry Group closed at $27.39 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. Cincinnati Financial earned $1.37 in the first quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cincinnati Financial shows a 52-week-high of $124.37 and a 52-week-low of $65.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $113.76.

Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Terex showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.60 and a 52-week-low of $17.19. Terex closed at $44.45 at the end of the last trading period.

For Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Vistra showed an EPS of $4.21, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vistra shows a 52-week-high of $24.20 and a 52-week-low of $15.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.75.

Redburn Partners downgraded the previous rating for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Nevro had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $188.14 and a 52-week-low of $111.87. Nevro closed at $153.01 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Sanderson Farms earned $4.34 in the second quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $195.25 and a 52-week-low of $108.57. Sanderson Farms closed at $184.13 at the end of the last trading period.

According to BTIG, the prior rating for XL Fleet Corp (NYSE:XL) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, XL Fleet had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of XL Fleet shows a 52-week-high of $35.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.70.

According to JMP Securities, the prior rating for Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Cloudera had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.35 and a 52-week-low of $9.34. Cloudera closed at $15.69 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Core Laboratories NV (NYSE:CLB) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Core Laboratories had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The current stock performance of Core Laboratories shows a 52-week-high of $49.87 and a 52-week-low of $13.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.11.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Moncler SpA (OTC:MONRY) from Buy to Neutral. The current stock performance of Moncler shows a 52-week-high of $71.00 and a 52-week-low of $37.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.60.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Salvatore Ferragamo SpA (OTC:SFRGY) was changed from Neutral to Sell. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.75 and a 52-week-low of $6.25. Salvatore Ferragamo closed at $10.35 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI). The price target seems to have been set at $87.00 for Renewable Energy Gr. For the first quarter, Renewable Energy Gr had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.72. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $117.00 and a 52-week-low of $22.59. Renewable Energy Gr closed at $61.38 at the end of the last trading period.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pennant Park Investment Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) with a Perform rating. The price target for Pennant Park Investment is set to $7.50. Pennant Park Investment earned $0.13 in the second quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pennant Park Investment shows a 52-week-high of $7.41 and a 52-week-low of $2.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.73.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:ASLN). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals. In the first quarter, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.75 and a 52-week-low of $1.26. At the end of the last trading period, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals closed at $3.16.

For Latch Inc (NASDAQ:LTCH), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.17 and a 52-week-low of $10.26. Latch closed at $12.18 at the end of the last trading period.

For Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:EFRTF), BMO Capital initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The current stock performance of Nexus REIT shows a 52-week-high of $8.14 and a 52-week-low of $1.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.14.

Societe Generale initiated coverage on UCB SA (OTC:UCBJY) with a Buy rating. The current stock performance of UCB shows a 52-week-high of $68.00 and a 52-week-low of $44.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.88.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Forian Inc (NASDAQ:FORA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Forian is set to $31.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.28. At the end of the last trading period, Forian closed at $11.81.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Novan is set to $30.00. In the first quarter, Novan showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.74 and a 52-week-low of $0.30. At the end of the last trading period, Novan closed at $9.10.

With a Buy rating, DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI). The price target seems to have been set at $1900.00 for MercadoLibre. In the first quarter, MercadoLibre showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2020.00 and a 52-week-low of $941.44. At the end of the last trading period, MercadoLibre closed at $1526.93.

With an Outperform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on SunOpta Inc (NASDAQ:STKL). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for SunOpta. SunOpta earned $0.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SunOpta shows a 52-week-high of $17.07 and a 52-week-low of $4.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.36.

CLSA initiated coverage on Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Coupang is set to $46.00. Coupang earned $0.68 in the first quarter, compared to $5.74 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Coupang shows a 52-week-high of $69.00 and a 52-week-low of $30.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.00.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Bumble is set to $65.00. In the first quarter, Bumble earned $1.69. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.80 and a 52-week-low of $38.91. At the end of the last trading period, Bumble closed at $50.29.

With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH). The price target seems to have been set at $190.00 for Match Group. For the first quarter, Match Group had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $174.68 and a 52-week-low of $87.56. Match Group closed at $158.25 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on The Beachbody Co Inc (NYSE:BODY). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Beachbody. In the second quarter, Beachbody showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Beachbody closed at $8.70 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ:TALK). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Talkspace. The current stock performance of Talkspace shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.95.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bogota Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BSBK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Bogota Finl is set to $11.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Bogota Finl’s EPS was $0.23. The current stock performance of Bogota Finl shows a 52-week-high of $10.75 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.16.

With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on TaskUs Inc (NASDAQ:TASK). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for TaskUs. The current stock performance of TaskUs shows a 52-week-high of $35.62 and a 52-week-low of $27.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.21.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Professional Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PFHD). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Professional Holding. For the first quarter, Professional Holding had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.25 and a 52-week-low of $9.63. Professional Holding closed at $17.58 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Guaranty Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GNTY). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Guaranty Bancshares. For the first quarter, Guaranty Bancshares had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.28 and a 52-week-low of $22.70. Guaranty Bancshares closed at $32.10 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Perform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA). The price target seems to have been set at $150.00 for Staar Surgical. Staar Surgical earned $0.20 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $161.71 and a 52-week-low of $45.47. At the end of the last trading period, Staar Surgical closed at $143.43.

Wedbush initiated coverage on General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for General Motors is set to $85.00. In the first quarter, General Motors showed an EPS of $2.25, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of General Motors shows a 52-week-high of $64.30 and a 52-week-low of $23.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.06.

