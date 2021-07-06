fbpx
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 6, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
July 6, 2021 10:04 am
Upgrades

  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, ORIC Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.46. The current stock performance of ORIC Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $40.81 and a 52-week-low of $16.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.00.
  • Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating for Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Union Pacific had an EPS of $2.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $231.26 and a 52-week-low of $164.66. Union Pacific closed at $224.72 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, DTE Energy had an EPS of $2.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.76. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $145.43 and a 52-week-low of $104.20. DTE Energy closed at $111.74 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D), Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. Dominion Energy earned $1.09 in the first quarter, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dominion Energy shows a 52-week-high of $86.95 and a 52-week-low of $67.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.21.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) from In-Line to Outperform. In the first quarter, Waters showed an EPS of $2.29, compared to $1.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $356.14 and a 52-week-low of $180.70. Waters closed at $355.49 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. Hologic earned $2.59 in the second quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.00 and a 52-week-low of $56.30. Hologic closed at $67.71 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, CyrusOne showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $86.77 and a 52-week-low of $61.64. CyrusOne closed at $71.20 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:PFG), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Principal Financial Gr had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.15. The current stock performance of Principal Financial Gr shows a 52-week-high of $67.97 and a 52-week-low of $37.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.27.
  • BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) from Market Perform to Outperform. Bright Horizons Family earned $0.23 in the first quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.50 and a 52-week-low of $105.86. At the end of the last trading period, Bright Horizons Family closed at $148.79.
  • For Ingersoll Rand Inc (NYSE:IR), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Ingersoll Rand earned $0.45 in the first quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ingersoll Rand shows a 52-week-high of $52.12 and a 52-week-low of $27.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.59.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) was changed from Neutral to Buy. American Express earned $2.74 in the first quarter, compared to $1.98 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $170.41 and a 52-week-low of $89.11. American Express closed at $168.50 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

  • Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Domino's Pizza had an EPS of $3.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $475.57 and a 52-week-low of $319.71. At the end of the last trading period, Domino's Pizza closed at $474.24.
  • For Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ:LNT), Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating of Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. Alliant Energy earned $0.68 in the first quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alliant Energy shows a 52-week-high of $59.10 and a 52-week-low of $45.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.42.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) was changed from Neutral to Sell. In the first quarter, Limelight Networks showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Limelight Networks shows a 52-week-high of $8.19 and a 52-week-low of $2.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.10.
  • For Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Nevro showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nevro shows a 52-week-high of $188.14 and a 52-week-low of $111.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $163.29.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Virgin Galactic Hldgs had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The current stock performance of Virgin Galactic Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $62.80 and a 52-week-low of $14.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.94.
  • For 3M Co (NYSE:MMM), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. 3M earned $2.77 in the first quarter, compared to $2.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of 3M shows a 52-week-high of $208.95 and a 52-week-low of $148.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $199.89.
  • Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Atotech Ltd (NYSE:ATC) from Buy to Hold. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Atotech's EPS was $0.55. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.67 and a 52-week-low of $17.00. Atotech closed at $25.22 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Santander Consumer USA earned $2.42 in the first quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Santander Consumer USA shows a 52-week-high of $41.10 and a 52-week-low of $16.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.56.

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE:ZETA). The price target seems to have been set at $16.50 for Zeta Global Holdings. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.44 and a 52-week-low of $7.77. Zeta Global Holdings closed at $8.09 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Janux Therapeutics. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.99 and a 52-week-low of $16.32. Janux Therapeutics closed at $25.40 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B of A Securities initiated coverage on TaskUs Inc (NASDAQ:TASK) with a Buy rating. The price target for TaskUs is set to $41.00. The current stock performance of TaskUs shows a 52-week-high of $35.62 and a 52-week-low of $27.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.39.
  • With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for LifeStance Health Group. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.67 and a 52-week-low of $19.55. LifeStance Health Group closed at $27.60 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ:MQ), Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Peer Perform. The current stock performance of Marqeta shows a 52-week-high of $32.75 and a 52-week-low of $27.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.69.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion Holdings Corp (NYSE:HYLN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Hyliion Holdings is set to $17.00. In the first quarter, Hyliion Holdings earned $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.90 and a 52-week-low of $7.69. Hyliion Holdings closed at $10.83 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ:TALK). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Talkspace. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.85.
  • For Squarespace Inc (NYSE:SQSP), Guggenheim initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. The current stock performance of Squarespace shows a 52-week-high of $64.71 and a 52-week-low of $42.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.01.
  • With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on 1stdibs.com Inc (NASDAQ:DIBS). The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for 1stdibs.com. The current stock performance of 1stdibs.com shows a 52-week-high of $35.46 and a 52-week-low of $20.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.79.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Monday.Com is set to $275.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $237.50 and a 52-week-low of $155.01. At the end of the last trading period, Monday.Com closed at $229.23.
  • HSBC initiated coverage on Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ:ZY) with a Hold rating. The price target for Zymergen is set to $42.00. Zymergen earned $6.51 in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.00 and a 52-week-low of $25.75. At the end of the last trading period, Zymergen closed at $41.00.
  • With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Axcella Health. Axcella Health earned $0.40 in the first quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.84 and a 52-week-low of $3.03. Axcella Health closed at $3.97 at the end of the last trading period.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Janux Therapeutics is set to $35.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.99 and a 52-week-low of $16.32. Janux Therapeutics closed at $25.40 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ:FYBR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Frontier Communications is set to $42.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.30 and a 52-week-low of $23.24. At the end of the last trading period, Frontier Communications closed at $28.00.
  • With an Overweight rating, Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG). The price target seems to have been set at $175.00 for Arthur J. Gallagher. For the first quarter, Arthur J. Gallagher had an EPS of $2.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.83. The stock has a 52-week-high of $154.03 and a 52-week-low of $96.00. At the end of the last trading period, Arthur J. Gallagher closed at $140.30.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zhangmen Education Inc (NYSE:ZME) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Zhangmen Education is set to $13.00. The current stock performance of Zhangmen Education shows a 52-week-high of $20.52 and a 52-week-low of $10.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.12.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Skillsoft Corp (NYSE:SKIL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Skillsoft is set to $11.00. At the end of the last trading period, Skillsoft closed at $10.10.

