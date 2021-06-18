Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2021
Upgrades
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Orion Engineered Carbons earned $0.51 in the first quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.45 and a 52-week-low of $9.67. At the end of the last trading period, Orion Engineered Carbons closed at $18.54.
- According to Macquarie, the prior rating for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Turquoise Hill Resources earned $1.18 in the first quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Turquoise Hill Resources shows a 52-week-high of $21.89 and a 52-week-low of $6.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.07.
- According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, BancorpSouth Bank had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.59 and a 52-week-low of $18.11. BancorpSouth Bank closed at $28.62 at the end of the last trading period.
- For PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL), CIBC upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperformer. For the first quarter, PPL had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.80 and a 52-week-low of $24.20. PPL closed at $28.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Prothena Corp PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Prothena Corp had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.74 and a 52-week-low of $9.36. At the end of the last trading period, Prothena Corp closed at $57.65.
- For Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Saia showed an EPS of $1.40, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $249.30 and a 52-week-low of $103.29. Saia closed at $201.89 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) from Peer Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Alaska Air Gr showed an EPS of $3.51, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alaska Air Gr shows a 52-week-high of $74.25 and a 52-week-low of $33.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.64.
- For Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Outperform. Delta Air Lines earned $3.55 in the first quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Delta Air Lines shows a 52-week-high of $52.28 and a 52-week-low of $24.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.57.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Marathon Oil showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Marathon Oil shows a 52-week-high of $14.16 and a 52-week-low of $3.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.89.
- For Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Occidental Petroleum earned $0.15 in the first quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.52 and a 52-week-low of $8.52. Occidental Petroleum closed at $28.22 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, Biogen showed an EPS of $5.34, compared to $9.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $468.55 and a 52-week-low of $223.25. At the end of the last trading period, Biogen closed at $383.52.
- According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) was changed from Underperform to Market Perform. National Health Investors earned $1.24 in the first quarter, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $78.56 and a 52-week-low of $53.70. National Health Investors closed at $65.62 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Lennar earned $2.95 in the second quarter, compared to $1.65 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lennar shows a 52-week-high of $110.61 and a 52-week-low of $57.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $94.65.
- For Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals earned $0.69 in the first quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.70 and a 52-week-low of $11.61. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals closed at $19.28 at the end of the last trading period.
- Itau BBA upgraded the previous rating for Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Arco Platform had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.40 and a 52-week-low of $23.19. Arco Platform closed at $32.30 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- HSBC downgraded the previous rating for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (NYSE:EDU) from Buy to Hold. New Oriental Education earned $0.10 in the third quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $199.74 and a 52-week-low of $7.36. New Oriental Education closed at $7.63 at the end of the last trading period.
- For TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL), HSBC downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. TAL Education earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.96 and a 52-week-low of $20.51. TAL Education closed at $20.62 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE:CMP) from Neutral to Underweight. For the first quarter, Compass Minerals Intl had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. The current stock performance of Compass Minerals Intl shows a 52-week-high of $71.88 and a 52-week-low of $46.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.76.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Devon Energy had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.99 and a 52-week-low of $7.73. At the end of the last trading period, Devon Energy closed at $27.59.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. EQT earned $0.30 in the first quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.24 and a 52-week-low of $10.52. EQT closed at $20.49 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Cimarex Energy had an EPS of $1.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.92 and a 52-week-low of $22.39. At the end of the last trading period, Cimarex Energy closed at $65.68.
- For Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Everest Re Group had an EPS of $6.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $281.27 and a 52-week-low of $193.03. At the end of the last trading period, Everest Re Group closed at $245.53.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ:CURI) was changed from Buy to Underperform. Interestingly, in the first quarter, CuriosityStream's EPS was $0.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.44. CuriosityStream closed at $14.80 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Envirotech Vehicles Inc (OTC:ADOM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Envirotech Vehicles is set to $0.70. Envirotech Vehicles earned $0.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Envirotech Vehicles shows a 52-week-high of $0.97 and a 52-week-low of $0.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.10.
- With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Research Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RSSS). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Research Solutions. In the third quarter, Research Solutions earned $0.00. The current stock performance of Research Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $3.02 and a 52-week-low of $1.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.40.
- With a Buy rating, Argus Research initiated coverage on Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL). The price target seems to have been set at $140.00 for Xylem. For the first quarter, Xylem had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current stock performance of Xylem shows a 52-week-high of $121.00 and a 52-week-low of $60.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $113.94.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Katapult Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KPLT) with a Hold rating. The price target for Katapult Holdings is set to $12.00. Katapult Holdings earned $0.31 in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Katapult Holdings closed at $10.68.
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ:IDN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Intellicheck is set to $12.00. For the first quarter, Intellicheck had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The current stock performance of Intellicheck shows a 52-week-high of $15.45 and a 52-week-low of $5.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.40.
- With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp (NYSE:SFTW). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Osprey Technology. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.47 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. At the end of the last trading period, Osprey Technology closed at $10.00.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg is set to $27.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg's EPS was $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.84 and a 52-week-low of $12.03. At the end of the last trading period, Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg closed at $13.59.
- With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX). The price target seems to have been set at $390.00 for argenx. For the first quarter, argenx had an EPS of $0.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $382.15 and a 52-week-low of $212.66. At the end of the last trading period, argenx closed at $314.91.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Abiomed is set to $360.00. Abiomed earned $1.24 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $387.40 and a 52-week-low of $234.39. Abiomed closed at $312.61 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on CoreCivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) with a Neutral rating. The price target for CoreCivic is set to $10.85. For the first quarter, CoreCivic had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.35 and a 52-week-low of $5.76. CoreCivic closed at $11.98 at the end of the last trading period.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cirrus Logic is set to $111.00. In the fourth quarter, Cirrus Logic showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $103.25 and a 52-week-low of $55.30. Cirrus Logic closed at $80.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Sachem Capital Corp (AMEX:SACH) with a Buy rating. For the first quarter, Sachem Capital had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.68 and a 52-week-low of $2.75. Sachem Capital closed at $5.24 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, National Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV). The price target seems to have been set at $1.50 for Gold Standard Ventures. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1.14 and a 52-week-low of $0.50. Gold Standard Ventures closed at $0.58 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH). The price target seems to have been set at $118.00 for Ashland Global Holdings. In the second quarter, Ashland Global Holdings showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.96 and a 52-week-low of $66.15. At the end of the last trading period, Ashland Global Holdings closed at $88.55.
- With a Sector Perform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for FS KKR Capital. For the first quarter, FS KKR Capital had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.41 and a 52-week-low of $13.20. FS KKR Capital closed at $22.37 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Macquarie initiated coverage on Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN). The price target seems to have been set at $254.00 for Churchill Downs. For the first quarter, Churchill Downs had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $258.32 and a 52-week-low of $121.56. Churchill Downs closed at $191.86 at the end of the last trading period.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Paysafe Ltd (NYSE:PSFE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Paysafe is set to $15.00. In the first quarter, Paysafe earned $0.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.65 and a 52-week-low of $10.08. Paysafe closed at $11.36 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Meritor. For the second quarter, Meritor had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.56 and a 52-week-low of $18.16. Meritor closed at $22.69 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX). The price target seems to have been set at $135.00 for Cardlytics. In the first quarter, Cardlytics showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $161.47 and a 52-week-low of $55.89. Cardlytics closed at $110.94 at the end of the last trading period.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sutro Biopharma is set to $35.00. For the first quarter, Sutro Biopharma had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.30 and a 52-week-low of $7.06. At the end of the last trading period, Sutro Biopharma closed at $18.73.
